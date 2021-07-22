Mantra Matcha: 7 New Flavors Releasing This Month
Meet Mantra Matcha, the new CPG company disrupting the tea market and healthy beverage vertical.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantra Matcha Releases 7 New Flavors This Month:
MantraMatcha.com has expanded their product line this month by adding 7 new flavors!
All new flavors include top-shelf Super Premium Ceremonial Matcha as the base of the flavor blends.
New SKUs include:
-Banana Cacao Matcha
-Superfood Berry Matcha
-Strawberry Lemon Matcha
-Cinnamon Goji Berry Matcha
-Ginger Beet Matcha
-Rose Hip Dragon Fruit Matcha
-Super Premium Ceremonial Matcha
These brand new releases are carefully small-batch crafted using a limited number of organic, non-GMO, clean ingredients beaming with health benefits. The use of unnecessary, harmful, misleading, or masked ingredients are strictly prohibited from the entire product line.
About Mantra Matcha
Mantra Matcha is a unique specialty line of small-batch, Super Premium Ceremonial Matcha infused with flavorful, nutritionally-dense ingredients and superfoods. Organic. No artificial flavors. No added sugar. Just genuinely healthy, great tasting, unique matcha blends. Matcha is superfood powerhouse form of green tea loaded with nutrients, antioxidants, and a variety of health benefits (such as increased metabolism and steady energy without the crash).
The product line for Mantra Matcha came to life by a seasoned team of industry vets that had also formulated products for companies such as Kraft & Starbucks. The signature peace-sign packaging was designed with help from the marketing team behind RXBars. Since their official launch in 2021, the business has thrived via direct-to-consumer marketing efforts and plans for expansion into retailers are full steam ahead.
The company was co-founded by Katie Mankoff, a fitness instructor turned entrepreneur (more like mompreneur) who was on mission to spread her love of matcha and its positive benefits to the masses. Per Katie, “Most matcha is nothing more than sugar, genetically modified ingredients, and low-grade matcha green tea powder that tastes like grass”. This is where the idea for clean-label, great-tasting, flavored matcha was born.
MantraMatcha.com: No Nonsense. Super Premium. Real Good.
Visit MantraMatcha.com to learn more or email Derek Carter at contact@mantramatcha.com for PR or partnership inquiries.
