The First Foldable Gravel Bike - VELLO Bike Presents A World Premiere
VELLO presented the first foldable gravel bike at the Pro-Days Bike Exhibition in Paris. The VELLO Gravel combines urban flexibility with off-road performance.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VELLO Bike premiered the VELLO Gravel, the world's first foldable gravel bike at the Pro-Days Bike Exhibition in Paris. With this new product, the Vienna-based folding bike manufacturer combines the flexibility of a folding bike with off-road performance for gravel use. Unlike the VELLO Gravel, the existing VELLO modelrange is mostly focused on urban commuters.
The VELLO Gravel opens up a whole new range of applications: foldable to pack in the car or train to access gravel routes, then unfolded for endurance sport. As a gravel bike for everyday use, it has the intakes on the frame for a front and rear rack, matching bags and other accessories, such as the VELLO mudguards - the VELLO Gravel is thus the perfect bike for longer tours.
The VELLO Gravel is produced as a limited edition and equipped, like all VELLO bikes, with high quality components.
TECHNICAL DETAILS OF THE VELLO Gravel Bike
- Frame: Multisize, unisex, chrome molybdenum steel frame/ shock absorber with elastomer magnetic folding.
- Color: Anthracite
- Handlebars, Grips: Dropdown handlebar
- Saddle: Selle Royal, Matrix foam
- Seatpost: Satori aluminum 30.9 mm x 500 mm
- Stem: Fully adjustable height (VELLO BIKE Design)
- Gear System: Shimano 105 series 10-gears, non-electric
- Shifters: STI integrated shifters and brake levers, 10-speed
- Front chainring: 54T with double chain guard
- Cassette: 11-36 T (chain)
- Brakes: disc brakes
- Tires: 20’’inch 2.0 Schwalbe Billy Bonkers Performance
- Pedals: Full aluminium folding pedals
- Weight: 11,9 kg (approx., without pedals, +/- 5%)
- Folding size: H: 22" x L: 31" x W: 11" (H: 57 cm x L: 79 cm x W: 29 cm)
Further information on VELLO:
VELLO Bikes are high-performance and ultralight folding bikes made for city use. To master diverse demands, especially in the city, the product designer Valentin Vodev developed a bicycle-concept that combines innovative technologies and a signature design that offer solutions to known urban challenges: switching between bike riding and public transportation, theft protection, etc. All VELLO Bikes are extremely light, compact, and agile and feature 20-inch wheels - all models are equiped with VELLO's specially developed and patented folding mechanism. In a mere couple of seconds, the bike is folded and can be carried into public transportation, loaded in the car, or even taken on an airplane, and folded for storage in the apartment and office.
The VELLO Bikes models are available with or without electric assistance: Rocky, Speedster and VELLO Bike+, and now, in limited edition the VELLO Gravel. The model range covers all varieties of riding styles in the city and all models are equipped with top-quality city-, trekking, or racing-bike components.
VELLO launched its GEN.2 VELLO Bike+ inspring 2021 equipped with the latest state-of-the-art innovative connected technology, including an electronic engine lock, GPS-enabled theft detection and a remote control with boost function.
All VELLO Bikes are available at selected bike-dealerships and online in the VELLO Online Shop.
In 2015, VELLO Bike received the highest distinction in the design world, the Red Dot Award “best of the best,” followed in 2017 by the European Product Design Award, the Good Design and in 2019, the Austrian Design Award and German Federal Prize for Ecodesign.
High-resolution photos
Press-Area
Valerie Wolff
VELLO GmbH
+43 660 5556223
email us here