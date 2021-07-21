BASF and Porsche partner to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles
BASF and
Porsche partner to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles
- BASF to exclusively supply high-energy HEDTM cathode active materials for
Porsche’s high-performance vehicles
- BASF to recycle production waste from cell manufacturing at Cellforce Group to close the loop
As a global leading supplier of high-performance cathode active materials with a strong R&D network, BASF is ideally positioned to work with partners to contribute to a circular economy. With its production plants for precursor cathode active materials in Harjavalta, Finland, and for cathode active materials in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF will be able to provide battery materials with an outstanding sustainability record for both responsible and reliable sourcing of raw materials aiming for the lowest carbon footprint along the supply chain as of 2022. To close the loop, production waste from the future Cellforce Group battery plant will be recycled at BASF’s prototype plant for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese will be recycled in a hydrometallurgical process and re-introduced into BASF’s production process for cathode active materials.
“We look forward to collaborating with
“As an automotive manufacturer,
“With its in-depth expertise in cathode active materials, BASF supports us in a core area of cell development,” adds Markus Gräf, Managing Director of the Cellforce Group. “The cathode active materials show very high cycle stabilities right from the start and are particularly good at fast charging. These are exactly the properties that Cellforce was looking for. BASF is also very committed to adapting the cathode active materials to the requirements of next generation silicon anodes. And in the production area, too, we have worked out a concept together with BASF on how production waste generated in the various areas can be collected and returned to closed-loop recycling. This saves costs and conserves resources as well as the environment.”
