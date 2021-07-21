Avoma Launches Avoma Assistant for Zoom Apps

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
— Aditya Kothadiya, Co-founder & CEO, Avoma
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avoma today announced the launch of the Avoma Assistant for Zoom Apps that delivers an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings. This new in-product app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400 third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading, video communications platform.

"Today, with the growing remote work trend, Zoom Meetings are the backbone of how you work and get things done. You collaborate with your teammates, sell to prospects, and onboard and support customers – all on Zoom,” said Aditya Kothadiya, Co-founder & CEO, Avoma. “With so much context switching between different meetings, you are likely toggling between 4-5 applications to run these meetings. And as a result, the information discussed gets lost in disparate systems, you can’t focus on the conversation while multitasking and taking notes, and then spend hours in sharing information with key stakeholders in your company."

"With the Avoma Assistant for Zoom Apps, you can now simplify the preparation of meetings, automate the note-taking, streamline the knowledge sharing, and make data-driven decisions based on insights derived by AI – right within your Zoom experience," Aditya Kothadiya, Co-founder & CEO added.

Avoma Assistant for Zoom Apps provides a comprehensive solution that augments and automates your meeting workflows across their entire lifecycle. It offers:

MEETING MANAGEMENT
• Access information faster with calendar, notes, and transcripts – all in one place
• Prepare instantly with agenda templates instead of copying and pasting every time
• Collaborate in a single document for note-taking instead of manually collating individual notes

MEETING ASSISTANT
• Record and transcribe meetings to search, refer back, and watch topics of interest faster
• Get AI-generated summary notes for key topics so you can focus on the conversation
• Automatically sync notes to CRM records to save time in manual data entry

MEETING COLLABORATION
• Search for any phrase across all meetings and get proactive alerts for future mentions
• Share and curate the best moments with snippets and playlists for faster knowledge sharing and team onboarding
• Comment and tag team members in a transcript for faster collaboration and coaching

MEETING INTELLIGENCE
• Get visibility into topic trends and custom keywords to make data-driven decisions
• Identify the winning talk patterns and talk times of top performers to coach others
• Learn coaching insights in real-time for monologues, talk-time, filler words, etc. to improve performance

“Majority of the information discussed in online meetings gets lost as soon as the meeting ends or gets siloed among the meeting attendees. Moreover, in today’s remote world, we are in several meetings every day. Hence, it would help if you had a comprehensive solution that automates note-taking, analyzes conversations and offers coaching insights, and simplifies collaboration for cross-functional team alignment. And that is what the Avoma Assistant App for Zoom brings to the table. We are very excited to have Avoma on our platform”, shared Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom.

About Zoom Apps
In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during, and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time and get more out of meetings.

About Avoma
Based in Palo Alto, CA, Avoma was founded in 2017. Avoma's vision is to provide the most comprehensive AI assistant for meeting’s end-to-end lifecycle so you can automate low-value repetitive tasks like taking notes, and augment high-value tasks, like having effective conversations.

Aditya Kothadiya
Avoma, Inc.
aditya@avoma.com
