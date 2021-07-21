Meet Hein Esterhuizen, The Co-Founder and CEO of Collective 2.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourth-generation born and bred entrepreneur. Living by the motto, “Never look back in regret, move on to the next thing!”. Hein Esterhuizen has been building businesses from scratch and loving it, ranging from logistics, delivery, consultancy to marketing. Currently fulfilling the CEO position at The Collective, responsible for new client on-boarding, administration, finance, company direction, and focus. He’s at his happiest bringing out the best in people and seeing them excel.
Interview Questions:
- Could you please tell our readers a brief background about yourself and how you started your business?
Serial entrepreneur, BSc Graduate, built 4 businesses to date, Collective being the latest venture. This was the brainchild of the current core team to offer professional consultancy services to the Crypto community offering a full turnkey solution and helping new and established crypto projects achieve success.
- Where did the idea for The Collective 2.0 come from?
The rebranded version of the original version of The Collective, referring to a group or collection of professional people making a ‘collective’ difference in a sector.
- Why do you think that PR is the tool you need to implement in your business and how it helps to grow your business?
PR is one of the key tools needed to gain and retain exposure to any business. To borrow another slogan. “A business without a sign is a sign of no business”. It’s one of the company’s key focuses to keep driving exposure to ourselves and our clients.
- What are you currently doing to maintain/grow your business?
Our current three-pronged focus is, obtaining more clients, design, and rollout of applications, CoinrushGo development.
- What are the three biggest challenges you have faced growing the business and how did you overcome them?
Cashflow – Grow client base.
CoinrushGo game – From just an idea to a reality, we needed to source a reliable, capable game developer.
Team Morale – Delegation according to individual team member’s strengths.
- As an entrepreneur, what is it that actually motivates and drives you?
Success in development.
Hardworking team members.
Loyalty and creativity.
Development of an “impossible” dream.
- What social media platforms do you usually use to increase your brand’s awareness and why?
We focus on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube, specifically since these are geared towards Crypto investors.
- What is your main tactic when it comes to making more people aware of your brand and engaging your customers? How did your business stand out?
Search Engine Optimization
Organic social media engagement to content we create.
Incentivized ads for boosting social media posts.
- What is the toughest decision you had to make in the last few months?
Walking away from good opportunities or partnerships due to ethical reasons or having to let go of good staff.
- What piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career?
Don’t dress with every single failure. More opportunities will come. It’s not the end of the world.
- What excites you most about your industry? Where do you see it heading in the near future?
Crypto is busy revolutionizing traditional finance as we know it. It will be part and parcel of mainstream business very soon.
- What is the best advice you have ever been given?
Stay humble, resourceful, and hardworking. Do not step on people on your way up the ladder.
- What is your brand’s philosophy?
Be the first choice Marketing Consultancy firm to established and startup crypto projects.
- What advice would you give to a newbie Entrepreneur setting up their first business?
Never stop trying, you will fail many times. Don’t be regretful of mistakes, learn from them and start again. Empower and motivate your team around you, they will help you drive it to success.
