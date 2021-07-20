THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 21, 2021

H.R. 2467 – PFAS Action Act of 2021 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Kildee Amendment Leger Fernandez Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment Ross/Rouzer Amendment San Nicolas Amendment Sarbanes/Fitzpatrick Amendment Slotkin Amendment #8 Slotkin/Meijer Amendment #9 Slotkin Amendment #10