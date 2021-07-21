Versasec Announces vSEC:CMS S-Series 6.1
Newest version of Versasec's award-winning identity and access management software now includes vSEC:CMS Agent, a powerful, customizable applicationSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leader in identity and access management (IAM) solutions, released version 6.1 of its vSEC:CMS S-Series today. The upgraded identity and access management (IAM) software now includes a lightweight version of the vSEC:CMS Admin operator console, called vSEC:CMS Agent, so operators may conduct their day-to-day credential management functions in a more lightweight format. The new feature is fast, powerful and customizable.
Users of vSEC:CMS 6.1 will also find additional database interface updates including support for the open-source MySQL and MariaDB, as well as a variety of performance improvements for database migration. Other important changes include credential templates, which is improved in 6.1 by allowing for template changes that can be applied during both local and remote/self-service credential updates. This latest version also allows for template cloning, speeding the process of new card or badge creation.
Customers who take advantage of the vSEC:CMS User Self-Service capabilities will find a new user interface in 6.1. Versasec also announced that vSEC:CMS User Self-Service is now available in the Microsoft Store, accessed by clicking here.
Among the other new and improved attributes of 6.1 are the following:
- Now supports Futurex VirtuCrypt hardware security module (HSM)
- Includes a variety of new certificate authority (CA) connector features, including support for the "DEVICE_SERIAL_NUMBER" attribute in certificate signing requests to Microsoft CA, adds the FISid Certificate Management Suite (FCMS) as a new CA connection, and improves support for UPN and RF2 for SAN attributes in CSR for Microsoft CA.
- Offers new maintenance features such as allowing users to store dynamic file names in their card layout. There is also new functionality that allows card update tasks to be performed for System Owner (SO) cards.
- New functionality allows for an external script to be called after data has been exported to a file.
- Improvements around Microsoft Windows Hello for Business (WHfB) issuance.
"With vSEC:CMS 6.1, we've made a variety of improvements and updates that will appeal to our existing and new customers, including those with large, remote workforces for which user self-service options are very beneficial," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "We are very happy to add the vSEC:CMS Agent which helps separate credential management tasks from system administration."
About vSEC:CMS S-Series
While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary solutions in-house can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management (IAM). Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in large-scale projects. Existing users and other parties interested in downloading an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 6.1 should visit https://versasec.com
About Versasec
Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure passwordless identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market. Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Sandia National Labs, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com.
