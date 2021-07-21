Oxlo Releases New Integration with Elead CRM Data for OxloGroupManager™
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Oxlo Systems
Oxlo Releases New Integration with Elead CRM Data for OxloGroupManager™
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Oxlo announces the release of a new integration with Elead CRM by CDK for OxloGroupManager published in the Fortellis MarketPlace. Elead CRM by CDK data enables GroupManager users for DealerTrack DMS to access their CRM data in a single Automotive Enterprise Platform and Dashboard. By incorporating Elead CRM by CDK data into the OxloGroupManager Enterprise Platform, users can extend the DealerTrackDMS in a true single Financial Management solution.
Positive Customer Impact
Many customers are excited to receive the CRM data from Elead CRM into the Platform by reducing multiple locations of data gathering into a single Automotive Enterprise Dashboard. The integration adds another data point on top of the hundreds available in the OxloGroupManager Platform and gains insights previously locked in their DMS. CRM Data from Elead is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Oxlo’s commitment to delivering the latest product updates in one convenient installation.
About OxloGroupManager
Oxlo is Unlocking innovation in automotive retail through the elimination of information silos. OEMs, dealerships, and dealer software providers faced a rapidly changing marketplace and increased customer expectations. OxloGroupManager helps automotive retail innovate to tap powerful business intelligence, grow revenue, improve the customer experience, aggregate data and ensure seamless integration across the enterprise.
About Oxlo Systems With decades of experience in the automotive retail sector and patent-holder, Oxlo Systems continues to develop insightful solutions that drive innovation in the global automotive marketplace. Oxlo has cultivated a top-tier customer base that includes some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and dealer software providers.
For additional information and answers to questions related to this press release, please get in touch with dan.stockel@oxlo.com 303.285.2419 or visit our website to request Oxlo to contact you. Furthermore, learn more about Oxlo’s automotive solutions for dealers, dealer system providers, lenders, and manufacturers at oxlo.com.
Dan Stockel
Oxlo Systems
Dan Stockel
Oxlo Systems
+1 616-340-3434
dan.stockel@oxlo.com