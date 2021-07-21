ZeroDown Software Joins Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Program Supporting Azure Stack HCI
ZeroDown enhances Azure Stack HCI environments providing Ultra-High AvailabilityTM solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
We welcome ZeroDown Software to the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI partner program to help Microsoft customers improve the high-availability of their Azure Stack HCI environments.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDown has joined the Microsoft Azure Stack partner program after completing extensive testing of Zero Down® Software through the Microsoft Enterprise Early Access Program for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.
— Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure product marketing at Microsoft Corp.
Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is becoming the building block of choice for hybrid cloud for many IT organizations enterprises and as business-critical applications are deployed on the Azure Stack HCI platform, transactional-level continuous availability becomes a core requirement. Azure Availability Zones enable the introduction of physically and logically separated datacenters with their own independent power source, network, and cooling.
“ ZeroDown Software is proud to join the Microsoft Azure Stack partner program and the results of our engineering efforts as part of the Microsoft Enterprise Early Access Program,” says Alan Gin, Co-founder and CEO from ZeroDown Software. “ZeroDown software complements and extends Microsoft Azure Stack HCI delivering Ultra-High Availability™ solutions that are simple, efficient and able to eliminate downtime for any workload, on-premise or in the cloud, without specialized IT resources.”
ZeroDown’s patented active-active Always AvailableTM technology builds upon these low latency availability zones to deliver high availability applications with full business continuity and no downtime due to unplanned business interruptions. ZeroDown’s Ultra-High Availability™ solution for HCI protects all in-flight transactions and data with a virtually unbroken continuous uptime, a zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO), and no data sync up issues or lost transactions during recovery.
• ZeroDown’s Always Available™ technology is a non-intrusive, agent-less, software solution designed to continuously journal and automatically sync every transaction across 1+n locations.
• All servers in the Azure Stack clusters are “hot” and are “active.” There is no server hierarchy, and consequently no single point of failure.
• All transactions, data exchanges, and other network activities occur equally and simultaneously on multiple secure application servers even when separated by hundreds of miles.
ZeroDown Software Availability
ZeroDown Software Ultra-High Availability™ solutions are available directly through the Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Catalog under data protection and disaster recovery
About ZERODOWN® Software
ZeroDown® Software provides Ultra High Availability™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud. ZeroDown’s patented Always Available™ technology brings resilience to business applications running on any IT infrastructure, protecting transactions and data with zero downtime. For more information, please visit https://www.ZeroDownSoftware.com
Mike Richmond
ZeroDown Software
+1 844-976-3696
email us here