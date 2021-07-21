Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,357 in the last 365 days.

ZeroDown Software Joins Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Program Supporting Azure Stack HCI

ZDS Banner

ZeroDown enhances Azure Stack HCI environments providing Ultra-High AvailabilityTM solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

We welcome ZeroDown Software to the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI partner program to help Microsoft customers improve the high-availability of their Azure Stack HCI environments.”
— Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure product marketing at Microsoft Corp.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDown has joined the Microsoft Azure Stack partner program after completing extensive testing of Zero Down® Software through the Microsoft Enterprise Early Access Program for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.

Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is becoming the building block of choice for hybrid cloud for many IT organizations enterprises and as business-critical applications are deployed on the Azure Stack HCI platform, transactional-level continuous availability becomes a core requirement. Azure Availability Zones enable the introduction of physically and logically separated datacenters with their own independent power source, network, and cooling.

“ ZeroDown Software is proud to join the Microsoft Azure Stack partner program and the results of our engineering efforts as part of the Microsoft Enterprise Early Access Program,” says Alan Gin, Co-founder and CEO from ZeroDown Software. “ZeroDown software complements and extends Microsoft Azure Stack HCI delivering Ultra-High Availability™ solutions that are simple, efficient and able to eliminate downtime for any workload, on-premise or in the cloud, without specialized IT resources.”

ZeroDown’s patented active-active Always AvailableTM technology builds upon these low latency availability zones to deliver high availability applications with full business continuity and no downtime due to unplanned business interruptions. ZeroDown’s Ultra-High Availability™ solution for HCI protects all in-flight transactions and data with a virtually unbroken continuous uptime, a zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO), and no data sync up issues or lost transactions during recovery.

• ZeroDown’s Always Available™ technology is a non-intrusive, agent-less, software solution designed to continuously journal and automatically sync every transaction across 1+n locations.
• All servers in the Azure Stack clusters are “hot” and are “active.” There is no server hierarchy, and consequently no single point of failure.
• All transactions, data exchanges, and other network activities occur equally and simultaneously on multiple secure application servers even when separated by hundreds of miles.

“ In today’s environment, many enterprises have accelerated their hybrid cloud strategies to future-proof the business, and require new levels of continuous availability and protection for their business-critical applications,” said Talal Alqinawi, senior director, Azure product marketing at Microsoft Corp. “We welcome ZeroDown Software to the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI partner program to help Microsoft customers improve the high-availability of their Azure Stack HCI environments.”

ZeroDown Software Availability

ZeroDown Software Ultra-High Availability™ solutions are available directly through the Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Catalog under data protection and disaster recovery

About ZERODOWN® Software

ZeroDown® Software provides Ultra High Availability™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud. ZeroDown’s patented Always Available™ technology brings resilience to business applications running on any IT infrastructure, protecting transactions and data with zero downtime. For more information, please visit https://www.ZeroDownSoftware.com

Mike Richmond
ZeroDown Software
+1 844-976-3696
email us here

You just read:

ZeroDown Software Joins Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Program Supporting Azure Stack HCI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.