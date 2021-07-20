NEBRASKA FCCLA MEMBERS RECOGNIZED WITH SUCCESS DURING HYBRID NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

News Release

July 20, 2021

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Hybrid National Leadership Conference. More than 4,500 students from around the country got a taste of normalcy at this year’s National Leadership Conference, held June 27-July 2, 2021. The conference was hosted in a hybrid format, with participants attending in-person in Nashville, TN, and virtually from across the country. After over a year of health mandates, social distancing, and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members were ready to reunite in person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration, and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers, and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Nebraska had more than 70 students and advisers attend the conference in Nashville with another 160 participants taking part virtually.

“Those attending virtually could experience the conference very similarly to those attending in-person, and however members participated, they were still able to grow as individuals and leaders,” said Kaylee Hilbers, 2021-22 Nebraska State FCCLA President.

‘Beyond Measure’ was the theme for the conference. Not only have members been encouraged to lead, advocate, educate, grow, and influence beyond measure in the past year, they were also challenged to define what it means to ‘Be Me.’ Throughout the ups and downs of the 2020-21 school year, FCCLA members had the opportunity to live out the themes through various local, state, and national FCCLA projects, conferences, and experiences. The hybrid National Leadership Conference was the culminating event of the year, meant to celebrate successes and provide opportunities for continued growth.

Rebekka Jay, a senior at Logan View Jr/Sr High School, was one of 25 National Officer Candidates vying for a position on the 2021-22 National Executive Council. Even though Rebekka was not selected to serve as a national officer during the upcoming year, the experience of serving as a National Officer Candidate was a major honor.

Nebraska had one chapter selected as National Program Award winner. The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter’s FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) National Program project was selected as runner-up, receiving a $500 award for their efforts to increase seat belt usage in their school and educating elementary students about the importance of wearing seat belts. Their chapter was also the recipient of the state-level FACTS award, which included a $1,000 cash prize.

Howells-Dodge FCCLA was also recognized as one of six Lead4Change Spring 2021 Challenge winners and received a $10,000 grant for a non-profit of their choice. As part of their project, Howells-Dodge FCCLA members worked to help children develop a love for books and reading through Literature for Littles.

The 2021 Spirit of Advising Award was given to Kimberly Scarborough from Neligh-Oakdale Jr/Sr High School, who is serving as the Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chairperson. This is an honor bestowed on only one FCCLA Chapter Adviser from each state. Kimberly was also recognized as a Master Adviser during the conference.

In addition to the many learning and networking experiences at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.

Nebraska had 184 members compete in the national STAR Event competition, earning 85 Gold medals, 90 Silver Medals, and 9 Bronze medals:

First Place

Emily Hagemann & Hayden Wulf, Kearney – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 3, Gold

Laynie Allen, Isabella Ferris, & McKenzie King, Twin River – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold

Cassidy June, Milford – Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 3, Gold

Rachel Malander, Boone Central – Leadership, Level 3, Gold

Brooklyn Cahoy, O’Neill – Nutrition & Wellness, Level 1, Gold

Ashley Pischel, O’Neill – Repurpose & Redesign, Level 2, Gold

Alexz Rodriquez, Overton – Teach & Train, Level 2, Gold

Second Place

Deakon Lauby, Overton – Career Investigation, Level 1, Gold

Kaydense Hansen & Ava Neujahr, David City – Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold

Maria Gonzalez, Sahrai Luna, & Katie Vanderveen, Wakefield – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold

Miranda Batenhorst & Bailey Harpham, Logan View – Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Silver

Brynn Settje & Ella Urban, Leigh/Clarkson – Event Management, Level 1, Silver

Alexis Tira, Minden – Fashion Construction, Level 2, Gold

Ashley Caballero & Jaquelin Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale – Food Innovations, Level 1, Gold

Alexis Butterfield & Mary Walnofer, Chambers – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold

Autumn Lindsley & Drew Whitney, David City – Interior Design, Level 2, Gold

Abby Lawton, Overton – National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold

Kalli Niemann, Brittany Preister, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Emma Thompson, & Samantha Weeder, Boon Central – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3, Gold

Shayla Jacobsen, Plainview – Repurpose & Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Jaqueline Lara-Patino & Lluvia Montelongo, Scottsbluff – Sustainability Challenge, Level 3, Gold

Marisa Malander, Boone Central – Teach & Train, Level 2, Gold

Third Place

Garrett Alexander & Logan Kershaw, Twin River – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver

Hana Miller, O’Neill – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Danika Kreifels & Adelyn Ten Kley, Logan View – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold

Olivia Lauck & Brooke Pinkelman, Bloomfield – Entrepreneurship, Level 2, Gold

Katilyn Palik & Choe Zegers, David City – Event Management, Level 2, Gold

Piper Dather, Crofton – Fashion Construction, Level 2, Gold

Kylie Cautrell, Winside – Fashion Construction, Level 3, Gold

Troia Drey & Jessica Nelson, Logan View – Professional Presentation, Level 2, Gold

Fourth Place

Brynn Almgren, Teegan Henderson, & Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Jillian Dames & Kelby Dames, Scribner-Snyder – Instructional Video Design, Level 3, Silver

Jaiden Johnson, Bloomfield – Leadership, Level 3, Gold

Jaelynn Roberts, Overton – National Programs in Action, Level 1, Gold

Daisy Kanode, Exeter-Milligan – Professional Presentation, Level 3, Gold

Harleigh Claussen, O’Neill – Say Yes to FCS Education, Level 3, Gold

Tram Ngo, Crete – Sustainability Challenge, Level 3, Gold

Fifth Place

Emma Wubben, Hartington-Newcastle – Career Investigation, Level 2, Gold

Aspen Henderson & Koda Pell, Medicine Valley – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2, Gold

Cassidy Aycock & Courtney Oswald, Aurora – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold

Sixth Place

Aubree Whitaker, Chambers – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold

Abby Fiske & Peyton Schoone, Minden – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Silver

Kaylee Hilbers, Logan View – Job Interview, Level 2, Gold

Jena Spady, Garden County – Leadership, Level 2, Gold

Mazie Beister, Audra Groth, Briana Johnson, Cassidy Maricle, Isabella Meyer, Natalie Pelster, & Natalie Schrad, Boone Central – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 2, Silver

Seventh Place

Caydence Guthard, Boone Central – Career Investigation, Level 2, Gold

Sydney Fisher, Northwest – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold

Jayna Moses & Ella Vore, Burwell – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Silver

Emerson Swanson, Arapahoe – Leadership, Level 2, Gold

Ava Cramer & Alyssa Renken, Cross County – National Programs in Action, Level 1, Silver

Mason Knox, Chambers – Nutrition & Wellness, Level 1, Silver

Charles Cawley, Elmwood-Murdock – Sports Nutrition, Level 1, Silver

Madison Kratz, West Holt – Teach & Train, Level 1, Bronze

Avery Olnes, Boone Central – Teach and Train, Level 3, Gold

Eighth Place

Sydney Howerter, Madelyn Spaulding, & Kelsey Shotkoski, Cozad – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 2, Silver

Bailey Arnold & Kaylee Smith, Minden – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold

Izabel Hollatz & Baylee Settje, Leigh/Clarkson – Focus on Children, Level 1, Silver

Sara Morrow, O’Neill – Focus on Children, Level 3, Gold

Myranda Schildt, Milford – Food Innovations, Level 2, Gold

Leah Livingston & Sonny Sowles, Minden – Repurpose & Redesign, Level 3, Gold



Ninth Place

Hannah Ryun, Scribner-Snyder – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2, Silver

Hailey Romesser, Chambers – Food Innovations, Level 1, Silver

Mollie Corkle, O’Neill – Professional Presentation, Level 1, Silver

Tenth Place

Andrea Hipke & Kaci Mashino, Boyd County – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 3, Silver

Winnie Huber, O’Neill – Focus on Children, Level 2, Silver

Trevor Brooks & Kiryn Kayl, Boyd County – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold

Gracelyn Eisenmann & Tanyn Larson, Leigh/Clarkson – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold

Milli Ciprian, Kearney – Public Policy Advocate, Level 3, Gold

Kaitlyn Byerly & Ava McFarland, Bloomfield – Repurpose & Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA reaches more than 155,000 members and over 5,000 Family and Consumer Sciences educators in the United States and territories.