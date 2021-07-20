Senator Santarsiero Secures $60,000 in State Funds for Lower Makefield Township Police Department Crime Scene and Accident Investigation Vehicle

BUCKS COUNTY – July 20, 2021 – Lower Makefield Township Police Department is getting a new crime scene and accident investigation vehicle thanks to $60,000 in state funds secured by State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10).

“Beginning when I was a Lower Makefield Township Supervisor more than a dozen years ago, I have advocated for funding to support the important work our police do on a daily basis to keep our community safe,” said Senator Santarsiero during a visit to the Police Department to present the check on Tuesday. “I was happy to secure these state funds for Lower Makefield Township Police Department for the new crime scene and accident investigation vehicle, which will help detectives investigate crime scene more efficiently and effectively.”

Chief Coluzzi echoed support for these funds saying, “We are extremely grateful for Senator Santarsiero’s help in facilitating this grant for us. It is a very important piece of equipment, which will contain high tech, specialized tools.”

The crime scene and accident investigation vehicle is a resource not many police departments have in the area. Chief Coluzzi continued, “This will provide a benefit to all of the residents of Lower Makefield Township and all of the residents of Bucks County, as it will be a shared resource that neighboring departments can use on an as-needed basis.”

“They are trying to do everything they can to be fiscally responsible here in Lower Makefield,” Sen. Santarsiero continued, speaking about the Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors. “To the extent the state can come in and help with something like this, it’s one less thing the township has to buy, which helps them balance the budget and keep taxes at a reasonable rate.”

“Ensuring that our police have the resources they need has long been a primary goal of mine,” said Lower Makefield Township Supervisor John B. Lewis. “When I joined the Board in 2016, one of the first things I did was add two additional police officers to the force. Today, I am excited that Senator Santarsiero has helped Lower Makefield get an Accident Investigation Vehicle for our officers and for our community.”

Suzanne Blundi, Chair of the Lower Makefield Board of Supervisors added, “I wish to extend my sincere thanks to State Senator Steve Santarsiero for his continued support to our community. I believe this Keystone Grant will certainly aid our Law Enforcement in providing the highest quality of service to our residents.”

