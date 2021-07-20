Workers’ Compensation Plaintiffs Law Firms Find Specialized Marketing Support in New National Association Alliance

Firmidable and WILG are increasing the support available to lawyers for injured workers.

Legal Advocates for Workers Hurt on the Job Have Increased Resources for Growing Their Practices and Serving Their Clients Thanks to Firmidable and WILG.

Firmidable has proven to be a valuable alliance for strengthening our brand and getting good clients.” — Daren Sarphie, Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Metairie, LA