Workers’ Compensation Plaintiffs Law Firms Find Specialized Marketing Support in New National Association Alliance

Illustration of a man in a suit, talking on a phone and typing on a laptop with a logo for the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group.

Firmidable and WILG are increasing the support available to lawyers for injured workers.

Legal Advocates for Workers Hurt on the Job Have Increased Resources for Growing Their Practices and Serving Their Clients Thanks to Firmidable and WILG.

Firmidable has proven to be a valuable alliance for strengthening our brand and getting good clients.”
— Daren Sarphie, Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Metairie, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law firms for injured workers can now tap into the most sophisticated digital, branding and advertising resources to support their mission and reach more potential clients because of a new alliance announced by Firmidable, a national workers’ compensation law firm marketing agency.

Firmidable has joined forces with the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group (WILG), a national professional organization for workers’ comp lawyers, by becoming a member of The Advocates of WILG.

The Advocates of WILG is a network designed to connect workers’ comp attorneys with specialized services to help their clients and strengthen their law practice operations.

“Workers’ comp law firms deal with a lot of challenges, from shifting state bar association regulations to an often intimidating internet legal marketplace to competition from aggressive personal injury lawyers,” said Doug Cardinale, senior account executive at Firmidable. “We’re thrilled to be joining The Advocates of WILG, where we can help America’s workers’ comp firms overcome these challenges to help more people after workplace injuries.”

Firmidable is the nation’s No. 1 workers’ compensation law firm marketing agency. Marking its 30th anniversary, the agency is based in New Orleans but works with law firms from Maine to Hawaii.

“For a workers’ comp law firm to be successful, it can’t speak to potential clients the same way you might with other types of legal clients,” said Nathan Chapman, president of Firmidable. “A law firm’s marketing needs to be finely tuned to its clients. At Firmidable, we adamantly put your audience first in strategy and messaging.”

Workers’ comp lawyers around the country praise Firmidable’s approach:

“These are not your run-of-the-mill ad guys using cookie-cutter formats. Firmidable has proven to be a valuable alliance for strengthening our brand and getting good clients.”

- Daren Sarphie, Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Metairie, LA

“Firmidable ignited the most positive, optimistic and encouraging energy I have felt from my partners in many months. Everyone believes the future is brighter after considering the potentials and possibilities.”

- Bruce Rosenberg, Managing Partner, Taylor & Associates, Phoenix

“I’m not exactly sure how two lawyers from western South Dakota got hooked up with a marketing group from New Orleans over 25 years ago, but we are happy we did! Nathan and his team have taken the time to understand what we are trying to do, who we are trying to help, and why.”

- Michael Simpson, Julius & Simpson, Rapid City, SD

Learn more about the agency on the Firmidable law firm marketing website.

Doug Cardinale
Firmidable
+1 504-525-0932
