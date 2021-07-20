MyWay Mobile Storage Supporting Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix
It’s July again, which means that it is time for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, July 15-25, which culminates in a race weekend in scenic Shenley Park.
The volunteers that have helped this event over nearly four decades are really what make it all possible”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s July again, which means that it is time for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, July 15-25, which culminates in a race weekend in scenic Shenley Park. The 39th anniversary of the Vintage Grand Prix celebrates the Corvette Marque of the Year.
— Ed Sickmund
The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is a unique 10-day automotive festival bringing world-class racing to the streets of in Schenley Park with the goal of raising funds to provide residential care, treatmen,t and support for developmentally disabled individuals in the Pittsburgh region. As the Vintage Grand Prix websites says, “It’s a race where everybody wins.” Because of the generous support and contributions from sponsors, and the dedication of volunteers, the event has raised nearly $6 million to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Merakey Allegheny Valley School since the first races in 1983. That first year, $25,000 was raised. In 2018 BMW set the Marque record with $126,500 raised, only to be surpassed the next year by Ford Mustang and Shelby with $132,500. The website also notes, “With the postponement of our 2020 Race Week, the PVGP and its car club partners embarked on a summer full of driving events and fundraisers to help our charity partners. The ‘Shifting Gears’ campaign consisted of 26 separate events and through the generosity of our car club partners, we were able to raise $60,000 for our charities, bringing the 38 year total just shy of $6 million at $5,924,000. We are looking forward to returning to our normal amount of giving and fully anticipate eclipsing the $6 million mark.” This is truly a one of a kind event, being the only race of its kind held on city streets. The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix continues to grow and remains the largest vintage racing event in the United States.
As in years past, MyWay Mobile Storage will be providing several storage units for the event. MyWay SafeBoxes will be storing items needed during race weekend at Schenley Park. “The volunteers that have helped this event over nearly four decades are really what make it all possible, said MyWay’s Market Owner, Ed Sickmund. “MyWay Mobile Storage is happy to be able to provide storage units to help the event run more smoothly,” he continued, “It’s amazing to realize all the hard work and all the donations that have been raised in support of the Autism Society and the Allegheny Valley School. Really though, I’d expect nothing less from Pittsburghers. This is a very giving town.”
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix events run through a 10-day celebration over two weeks spanning six venues and two counties. Schenley Park Race Day closes things Sunday, July 25th with races and car shows continuing all day long. For race day details visit the calendar section of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix https://www.pvgp.org/calendar website.
About the two charities: Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School
Autism is a neurological disorder that impairs behavior and communication. More than 4,000 families in Southwestern Pennsylvania have children with this disability. Their families are often overwhelmed by the enormous task of discerning and providing for their complex needs. The Autism Society estimates that the cost of autism over the lifespan is $3.2 million per person. They operate solely on donations to address the needs of these children through a comprehensive array of information, advocacy and referral services, which are provided to their families and the caring professionals and service providers who work with them. This includes creating, developing and improving programs and approaches in diagnosis, treatment, education, training and social adjustment. Visit http://www.autismsocietypgh.org for additional information.
As of April 1, 2018, Allegheny Valley School changed its name to Merakey Allegheny Valley School (AVS). This is a name change only…there is no change in ownership, management, staff, or range of services offered. New name – same mission! The Allegheny Valley School was established in 1960 to care for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. AVS offers a variety of residential and therapeutic programs to nearly 900 individuals through 125 programs and facilities in nine Pennsylvania counties. Most of the residents are diagnosed with severe or profound intellectual disabilities; most also have multiple physical disabilities, medical complications, and some have behavioral management needs. Proceeds from the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix are used to cover expenses at the school that are not reimbursable by Medicaid including equipment, new program development, renovations, improvements, and so much more. Visit http://avs.nhsonline.org for additional information.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. MyWay Mobile Storage is a Realtor’s Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh Affiliate member, involved with the National Association of Professional Organizers. and the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce.
To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose
MyWay Mobile Storage
roseh@mywaystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter