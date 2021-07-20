Dr. David Samadi’s men’s health book offers practical sex advice for men over fifty
How to improve your sex life after 50
Healthy sex life has many medical benefits and as men get over 50 they need to be aware of their PSA, testosterone and medical treatments to improve their sex life and their libido.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you see yourself as being “over the hill” after your fiftieth birthday? Do you consider it a halfway point in life, with fewer years ahead of your than behind you? It’s easy to see why you might feel old when gray hair sprouts and wrinkles form, or when your muscles ache and your energy dwindles. And then there’s the “old-age” issues involving sex. From low libido to erectile dysfunction, these sexual issues can throw a wrench into your sex life. How can you prevent them or turn things around?
— Dr. David Samadi
Dr. David Samadi has written a book all about men’s health with an entire chapter on the power of sex on men and their well-being. His book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, has debuted as the no. 1 ranked book on Amazon in male impotence, prostate health and prostate disease and is a comprehensive and life-changing guide to everything on men’s health.
“I want men to know they are not alone,” says Dr. Samadi. “In my twenty plus years as a urologist, trust me, there’s plenty of men with these same feelings. Some even consider this part of their life – their sexual side – as a thing of the past. Not true at all. For the older men who say their sex life is dead, there are plenty of other older men past fifty who say it’s better than ever.”
Dr. Samadi says to start by looking down – at your belly. If your belly is hanging over your belt and you can’t see your feet, that’s excess belly fat that’s likely putting a damper on your sex life. Excess body fat influences men’s ability to achieve an erection firm enough for intercourse. That’s because excess weight often leads to atherosclerosis, reducing blood flow to the penis needed for an erection.
“Testosterone also plays a big part in men’s health and absolutely has a role in fueling sex drive and performance for men,” explained Dr. Samadi. “The trouble is testosterone levels tend to decrease with age. Early adulthood is when they peak and then it drops by up to 1% per year beginning around age 40. You’ll feel less energetic and be more inclined to take an afternoon nap than a sexual rendezvous in the bedroom.”
But, Dr. Samadi also says these physical growing older changes do not have to prevent interruption to this intimate part of your life. Here are some suggestions Dr. Samadi recommends preserving and protecting your sex life:
• Start with your physician: To put the spark back in your love life, have a frank discussion with your doctor about what’s going on and how long you’ve had the problem.
• Have your heart functioning checked out: If you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, ED, or diabetes, get checked for heart disease. Each of these problems can be managed with lifestyle changes such as improving food choices, losing weight, exercise, stress, and sleep.
• Consider medication: If ED is the issue, one of the first-line treatments for it is Viagra, Levitra, or Cialis. Each prescription can be very effective for helping your perform in bed and regain your sex life. A primary care physician or urologist can determine which medication is best for you.
• Relax and make time for sex: Prioritizing time to foster your sexual side with your partner can help you reignite intimacy. Remove any barriers blocking you from nurturing a loving and meaningful relationship for greater fulfillment. You can have a healthy, rewarding sex life at any age, even as you get older.
