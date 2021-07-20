North American Diagnostics posts highest sustained temperature results for its Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test studies

North American Diagnostics

North American Diagnostics pushes the envelope and posts the highest sustained temperature results for its Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test studies

we have clearly shown that robust lateral flow devices can be created which can stand up against extreme heat and cold conditions” — Paul Singh

1. Temperature Stability: Room temp to 4F study shows that the performance of all components of the test kits including reagent remained unaffected for one week

Day 0 Stability stable

Day 1 Stability stable

Day 3 Stability stable

Day 7 Stability stable

2. Temperature Stability: 98.6F / 37 C. An advanced temperature study shows that the performance of all components of the test kits including reagent remained unaffected with 15 mins of extreme heat.

3. Temperature Stability:

Sample set 1

The Test Kits were heated to 40.5C/105F then back to room temperature. This was conducted to explore five (5) Volatile Heat experiences. This temperature study shows that all components of the test kit performance including reagent remained unaffected with 5 cycles of extreme heat and cool down.

Sample set 2

The Test Kits were frozen to -16C/3F then thawed back to room temp. This was conducted to explore five (5) Freeze Thaw exposures. This advanced extreme temperature study shows that all components of the test kit performance including reagent remained unaffected with 5 cycles.

4. Long Term 40.5C/105F sustained Heat

Week 1, 2 and Month1: No changes in performance. This is a 2 year study based on Ct values .

5. Humidity Exposure to open foil/exposed LFA (Enhanced to serve high humidity environments). 8 hour & 24 hours: Results indicated that the performance of all components of the test kits including reagent remained unaffected.

6. Shelf-life: 15 months study yields unaffected performance.

