EGYM Expert Series - Is Data A Four Letter Word? Opportunities and Challenges in Applying Data in Fitness Businesses
Before taking advantage of data and analytics, businesses must know how to get the most value from their data. The first step is understanding the challenges.
Reducing costs while enhancing member experience is more important than ever. Achieving this requires leveraging modern and effective data collection and analytics. There is simply no way around it.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent hardware and software solutions, announced their next live event: EGYM Expert Series - Is Data A Four Letter Word? Opportunities and Challenges in Applying Data in Fitness Businesses on August 17, 2021, 12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
— Dana Milke
Data is the new oil, people say, but what does that mean? A recent survey from Deloitte noted that “49 percent of respondents believe data analytics helps them make better decisions, 16 percent say that it better enables key strategic initiatives, and 10 percent say it helps them improve relationships with both customers and business partners.”
Before taking full advantage of data and analytics, businesses need to know how to get the most value from their data. The first step is understanding the challenges faced in doing so. Here are just a few of the roadblocks gym and health club operators must overcome in leveraging data:
- The volume and variety of data sources can be diverse and vast;
- No coherent, scalable data infrastructure to provide a comprehensive view of the data exists;
- Integrating disparate sources of data effectively is often hard to do;
- Data governance and policies for maintaining data quality do not exist; and
- Inadequate skill sets to understand how to harness data and analytics tools effectively.
So how can you take advantage of the data you have in your fitness business while overcoming these and other challenges?
FITC CEO Bryan O’Rourke will host this exploration of data in this expert series webinar with several fantastic guests:
Alan Leach - Global expert on digital marketing, CEO and Director of the award-winning West Wood Clubs in Ireland, and Chairman of IHRSA.
Lyle Gadin - Experienced fitness operator and Co-Founder and VP of Strategy at MOTUS Consumer Insights.
Dana Milkie - Experienced health club and fitness professional and GM of EGYM North America.
“It is a great pleasure to have such informed guests like Alan Leach, Lyle Gadin, and Dana Milkie to discuss the opportunities and challenges of leveraging data for fitness brands. Data should not be seen as a four letter word, it is instead a valuable treasure trove, and these gentlemen will deliver great insights during our expert series webinar about how to use it,” said Bryan O’Rourke.
Some of the topics to be covered include:
* Where do you start to take advantage of data?
* How have brands used data to impact member acquisition?
* What are the main problems data solved related to acquisition?
* How can data be used to impact member retention?
* How have operators used data to impact member engagement and motivation?
* How can data be used to drive operational efficiencies/profitability?
Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America, had this to say, “Reducing costs while enhancing member experience is more important than ever for any fitness business. Achieving this end and competing in today’s world requires leveraging modern and effective data collection and analytics. There is simply no way around it.”
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites gym, health club, and studio owners and operators to this critical discussion. For registration and more information visit https://egym.zoom.us/webinar/register/8916212737106/WN_3vwlrhDwQ4KpQBE2HZi3Zg.
# # #
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
https://egym.com
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC’s headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
BRANDI BERGERON
Moon Mission Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn