LAS VEGAS NEVADA REALTOR® SHERRY STROTHERS EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I want our Veteran’s, Active-Duty and their family members to know that I am qualified to help them from beginning to end.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherry Strothers is an extremely intelligent, earnest, honest, and compassionate real estate agent with Wardley Real Estate in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also a highly decorated United States Navy Veteran and comes from a family of Military Veterans.
Sherry was born in Chicago, Illinois. She enlisted in the Navy and completed Basic Training at the Recruit Training Command in Orlando, Florida. Her first duty station was Jacksonville, Florida, where she worked at Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron One (HS-1) before transferring to Norfolk, Virginia where she was on the USS Emory S. Land (AS-39), the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light Three Zero (HSL-30), and the USS Hunley (AS-31)
Sherry was then assigned to a new Duty-Station in Arlington, Virginia where she worked at the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Headquarters in Washington, D.C. before being assigned to the Navy Recruiting District in Philadelphia. She then transferred to the Navy Security Force Detachment in Agana, Guam. She says, “Guam was amazing! There are miles of pristine beaches with warm, tropical air, yet it is so isolated and very small. You can drive from one end of the island to the other in a matter of an hour. It’s a big tourist destination as well and I found the people to be very nice and friendly.”
Sherry was then transferred to Coronado, California where she worked at Special Boat Team Twelve (SB-12), where she won the Vice Chief of Naval Operations Shore Activities Sailor of the Year for the entire Navy. She was then promoted to Chief Petty Officer and then a Chief Warrant Officer 2. She was then transferred back to Virginia where she was assigned to Seal Delivery Vehicle Team (SDVT-2) in Little Creek. She then came back to California to work at Spawar Systems Center Pacific (SSPAC) in Point Loma, then Helicopter Anti-Submarine Submarines Squadron Light Four-Nine (HSL-49) in North Island then on to Hawaii to Naval Special Warfare Group Three (NSWG-3), then back to Coronado, California back to Special Boat Team Twelve (SB-12) where she retired in 2016.
Sherry says, “Being in the Navy was a tremendous experience for me. I learned so much and I worked hard to excel at every command I was assigned. I was always eager to learn, and I gave 100% to everything I did. I appreciate it when people say "thank you for your service" but the truth is that the Navy gave me everything and I thank the Navy for not giving up on me.”
After she retired from the Navy, she wasn't sure what she wanted to do. However, during the Covid lockdown, she decided to venture into Real Estate. She says, “I find my greatest joy in service and Real Estate will allow me to continue to do that. It takes determination, the ability to negotiate, a winning personality, integrity, attention to detail, self-motivation, and strong communication skills. These are all the things that I had throughout my Military career, so it was a natural transition for this to be my second career.”
Sherry lives and works in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is a thriving community. It is home to Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base and there are over 10,000 Veterans who live there. Although the pandemic is still causing disruptions for businesses (casinos, hotels, restaurants, etc.), there is no downturn happening in the Southern Nevada resale housing market. The market has recovered and reached new heights this year. In fact, the Las Vegas housing market is among those cities that are showing the most signs of a positive recovery from the pandemic.
Sherry says, “It’s been a bit of a struggle to gain sure-footing right now because of the uncertainty of where we are headed, but this is how I learn. I know that at the end of the road that all of my hard work will pay off. The market is challenging and exciting at the same time and it’s extremely important to me that I give my clients 100%. I know that people put their trust in their Realtors and I want them to know that they can trust me to guide them in the right direction. When it comes to Military Veterans, it’s imperative that they work with a Real Estate Agent who not only understands their lifestyle but knows the in’s- and out’s of the VA Loan. This is one of the reasons that I got my Military Relocation (MRP) Certification. I wanted the Veteran’s, Active-Duty and their families to know that I am qualified to help them from beginning to end.”
Sherry is always excited about the influx of people who move to Las Vegas every year. She says, “Vegas is an incredible place to live and work. It’s a 24/hour town with great casinos, restaurants, and entertainment, but we also have wonderful communities, schools, and lifestyles that have nothing to do with the Las Vegas Strip. There are plenty of opportunities for people to create the life they want to live right here in Las Vegas, Nevada!”
Other than the City of Las Vegas, Sherry works in the surrounding communities as well; North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Sunrise Mountain, Mount Charleston, Blue Diamond, Indian Springs, and Boulder City.
