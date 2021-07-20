House Democrats Deliver Vital Relief for American Working Families with the Child Tax Credit
Across the country, millions of American families are seeing much-needed tax relief through the expanded Child Tax Credit. House Democrats worked hard to secure this assistance in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March. These monthly, automatic payments will help families pay for child care and other daily expenses and build better lives for our nation’s children. Distribution of the first monthly payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit began last week.