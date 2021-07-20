Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: Copyright Office Appoints Copyright Claims Board Officers

Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter today announced that Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed David Carson, Monica P. McCabe and Brad Newberg as the first copyright claims officers on the newly established Copyright Claims Board.  

