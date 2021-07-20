Clean Sweep: A Novel Tackles Homelessness with Warmth, Compassion, and Brutal Honesty
Connecticut Native pens debut novel with July 20, 2021 release by Little Brown Dog PressPINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As debut author E. B. Lee writes in Clean Sweep: A Novel, “No one says, ‘When I grow up, I want to live in a cardboard box on a sidewalk.’” Through the pages of this new release of contemporary fiction, Lee presents a heartrending story and grim realities of individual lives on the streets, backstories, and the compassionate efforts of others reaching out to these vulnerable souls. By the final pages, readers will be rooting for promising outcomes, and will be searching their own souls for answers to the serious issues of homelessness in America.
“Now, more than ever,” says Lee, “we must give significant thought to how we, as a society and as a country, will better meet the needs of individuals facing poverty, addictions, mental health issues, and other health issues. This requires a good look at the big picture, but we must also recognize that this is a real-life story of individuals. So, Clean Sweep looks at these issues from a very individualized standpoint and with the hope that readers will be emotionally drawn to the characters by our natural tendency toward human connection. To my thinking, Clean Sweep is a must read because it matters.”
In 2020, Lee traded colorful flowers for colorful words when she left a decade of flower farming to turn to writing as a means of impacting others. Prior to that, she worked in the environmental field. Lee earned a Masters Degree from Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies (now renamed Yale School of the Environment) and an undergraduate degree from Yale College. She now writes in the New York metro region and North Carolina. Lee grew up in Weston, CT.
Clean Sweep is the story of Carli Morris, a retired executive, whose plans for a quiet retirement quickly change when she discovers the body of homeless woman Lucy poisoned to death on a mid-Manhattan sidewalk. As Carli throws herself on a mission to get the vulnerable off the streets, she must face the unresolved wounds of her own tragic past, the personal side of mental illness, and the vulnerabilities awakened when she opens her heart to others.
Clean Sweep: A Novel will be released by Little Brown Dog Press of Pinehurst, NC on July 20, 2021 in the following formats: hardcover with dust jacket, softcover, eBook in several formats. In September an audiobook narrated by Daniella Acitelli will also be available.
Clean Sweep: A Novel is a BookLife Editor’s Pick, BlueInk Notable Book and Love Reading Indie-books-we-love.
