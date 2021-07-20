Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals Announces Engagement with WellSky to Leverage Next-Level Technology
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals streamlines processes with cutting-edge health IT software company WellSky.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, a fast-growing leader known for its unmatched inpatient physical rehabilitation patient care announced today its engagement with WellSky, a global health and community care technology company.
Everest Rehab’s focus on the quality recovery of their patients includes leading Everest to fill their hospitals with technologically advanced equipment. Engaging with WellSky was a seamless choice as they have been at the forefront of technology for the past 40 years. Everest will implement WellSky’s rehabilitation software including its electronic health record (EHR) across all their current and future hospitals. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals currently has multiple locations open and under construction in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Florida; all of which will be equipped with WellSky’s systems.
“Our engagement with WellSky gives us the opportunity to effectively systematize our reporting processes and eliminating the need for manual reports” Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation’s CEO said. “Utilizing this technology simplifies the entire process from pre-admission all the way to discharge. This will be a huge benefit not only to our staff, but the patients as well.”
WellSky developed a workflow that expedites the patient’s plan of care, allowing Everest’s patients to get back to living quicker. As Everest continues to develop identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story physical rehabilitation hospitals, having robust integrated solution processes in place will assist in generating positive impacts on the communities they serve.
About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
About WellSky®
WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care - helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. WellSky serves more than 15,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. For more information, visit https://www.WellSky.com.
