Senator Santarsiero Applauds $512,761 State Investment to Assist Bucks County Residents Experiencing Homelessness 

BUCKS COUNTY – July 20, 2021 − Governor Tom Wolf today announced four organizations in Bucks County are getting a boost from state funds as part of a $1.5 million statewide investment to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness and prevent future homelessness. A Woman’s Place, Family Services Association, Valley Youth House and YWCA Bucks County, will share $512,761 in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funds.

Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) represents Doylestown, where A Woman’s Place is located, and applauded the investment saying, “Each of these four organizations does incredible work for residents of Bucks County experiencing tough times. I want to thank Governor Wolf for prioritizing these funds for our region, which will help individuals and families especially impacted by the pandemic.”

The funding is part of the federal CARES Act funding, which will be distributed to Bucks County to allocate to the organizations.

“The emergency shelter operations of these remarkable service organizations will provide residents with a safe place to live as they begin to rebuild economic stability,” continued Sen. Santarsiero. “Much progress has been made to combat COVID-19 and together we will continue to rise up and grow stronger as we move forward.”

For more information on the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funds visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

