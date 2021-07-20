Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,802 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero Applauds $512,761 State Investment to Assist Bucks County Residents Experiencing Homelessness 

BUCKS COUNTY – July 20, 2021 − Governor Tom Wolf today announced four organizations in Bucks County are getting a boost from state funds as part of a $1.5 million statewide investment to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness and prevent future homelessness.  A Woman’s Place, Family Services Association, Valley Youth House and YWCA Bucks County, will share $512,761 in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funds.

Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) represents Doylestown, where A Woman’s Place is located, and applauded the investment saying, “Each of these four organizations does incredible work for residents of Bucks County experiencing tough times.  I want to thank Governor Wolf for prioritizing these funds for our region, which will help individuals and families especially impacted by the pandemic.”

The funding is part of the federal CARES Act funding, which will be distributed to Bucks County to allocate to the organizations.

“The emergency shelter operations of these remarkable service organizations will provide residents with a safe place to live as they begin to rebuild economic stability,” continued Sen. Santarsiero.  “Much progress has been made to combat COVID-19 and together we will continue to rise up and grow stronger as we move forward.”

For more information on the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funds visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website

  ###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero Applauds $512,761 State Investment to Assist Bucks County Residents Experiencing Homelessness 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.