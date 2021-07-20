Radio host / author Dr. Alise Cortez announces publication of an inspiring anthology with Something Or Other Publishing
Dr. Alise Cortez. Dr. Cortez joins an list of elite SOOP authors, including Astronaut Ron Garan, Scifi/Fantasy Author Alia Luria and Editor Ken Tingley.
This unique collection of stories from around the world provides us with a path to obtain purpose, meaning and life fulfillment. Truly a gift for anyone wanting to make a difference.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Arthur Ciaramicoli, author of The Triumph of Diversity
Celebrated management consultant, radio host, author, and inspirational speaker Dr. Alise Cortez announces publication of an inspiring anthology with Something Or Other Publishing
Something or Other Publishing (SOOP) is proud to announce the publication date of an anthology curated by author, radio host, management consultant, Dr. Alise Cortez. Dr. Cortez joins the growing list of elite authors who have become part of the SOOP family, including Astronaut Ron Garan (Floating in Darkness), celebrated Scifi/Fantasy Author Alia Luria (Compendium), Ken Tingley (The Last American Editor) and WWII Historian Aleksandar Veljic (Genocide Revealed).
Dr. Cortez is known for her work helping companies incorporate meaning and purpose into their cultures and leadership, hosting Working on Purpose radio, and authoring Purpose Ignited: How Inspiring Leaders Unleash Passion and Elevate Cause. She is determined to awaken the otherwise “walking dead” who forgot work can be the best place to realize their potential and grow into the person they ache to become, while making the contribution worthy of their one, precious life.
“Passionately Striving in ‘Why”: An Anthology of Women Who Persevere Mightily to Live Their Purpose” is a collection of 25 contributors from across the globe. The collection aims to illustrate that purpose is available to anyone, anywhere, regardless of socioeconomic circumstances or education, and when observed, allows for a fulfilling life while making a sizable impact on bettering the world. The book segments the stories along four distinct known paths to purpose in order to help readers discern which may describe their own path and further stimulate their awareness and activation along the journey.
“You are not alone on your journey to living a purposeful life that contributes to making the world a better place,” remarks Elaine Dundon, Founder, Global Meaning Institute and MEANINGology and co-author of the international bestseller, Prisoners of Our Thoughts: Viktor Frankl’s Principles for Discovering Meaning in Life and Work, 3rd Edition. She goes on to say, “Use the heartfelt stories shared in this wise book to inspire and guide you to overcome your own resistance to change and take the steps necessary to live a more purposeful, meaningful life.”
Dr. Arthur Ciaramicoli, author of The Triumph of Diversity: Rejoice In and Benefit from the Interconnectedness of Human Kind (among many other works) remarks, "This unique collection of stories from around the world provides us with a path to obtain purpose, meaning and life fulfillment.
Truly a gift for anyone wanting to make a difference and achieve a level of wellness few ever attain."
Ellie ter Haar, Founder of Conscious Trader, reviewed the stories and said: “Growing up around powerful entrepreneurs I saw from an early age the alchemy of taking nothing and converting into a magical something, a product or service, through ingenuity and intention. Passionately Striving in “Why" showcases stories that reflects this magic and that we are part of a larger integrated whole; that we belong; that this is home to all of us. The stories are wonderfully alive and inspiring and remind us of the sheer goodness that is in each of us.”
Passionately Striving in ‘Why” is expected to arrive in mid-August.
Something or Other Publishing would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Cortez for her collaboration and partnership and trust along this fulfilling and inspiring journey.
Jesus Bracho
Something Or Other Publishing
+1 213-952-9557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Passionately Striving in Why Book Trailer