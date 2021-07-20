Wolf Administration Awards Nearly $1.5 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that nearly $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV) funding is being awarded to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth.

“All Pennsylvanians need a safe place to live, and this critical funding will continue to help individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet,” said Gov. Wolf. “Through trusted, community-based organizations, this program assists families facing homelessness through outreach, local emergency shelters, and rehousing assistance.”

A total of $1,460,280 in ESG-CV funding was approved for 10 organizations in five counties.

The grant awards include:

$655,220 in Monroe County for Family Promise of Monroe and Women’s Resources of Monroe County;

$512,761 in Bucks County for A Woman’s Place, Family Service Association, Valley Youth House and YWCA Bucks County;

$177,460 in Dauphin County for Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, Latino Connection and Valley Youth House;

$61,480 in Wayne County for the Wayne County Human Service Agency;

$53,359 in Lehigh County for the Greater Valley YMCA.

ESG-CV funding is provided through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental appropriation. The funding is provided to the counties which determine the allocation to each recipient.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by the pandemic.

The first round of funding was announced in July 2020. Since then DCED has awarded additional rounds of funding under ESG-CV including a special allocation during the winter months of 2020-2021 to address winter emergency shelter needs resulting from the pandemic.

To learn more about the ESG-CV funding, visit ESG-CV program page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor's Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

