Award committee grants direct financial support to four women representing Team USA at Tokyo Olympics & Paralympic Games

Rusty Kanokogi Fund for the Advancement of U.S. Judo 2021 award winners. Rusty demonstrating a throw to a roomful of students. Jean Kanokogi, PhD, daughter of Rusty Kanokogi and co-author of her memoir, Get Up & Fight.

FOUR AMERICAN FEMALE ATHLETES AWARDED THE RUSTY KANOKOGI FUND FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF U.S. JUDO IN 2021 AFTER A YEARLONG PAUSE DUE TO THE 2020 COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Rusty believed these athletes trained their guts out for the chance to represent the United States, so having the opportunity to help them is an honor.” — Jean Kanokogi, PhD