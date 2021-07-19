Brewster Recognized as ‘Sportsman of the Year’

McKeesport, July 19, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster has been named “Sportsman of the Year” by the Elizabeth Township Sportsmen Association (ETSA), the group announced Saturday.

Brewster, who serves as Democratic Chair of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, said he was grateful for the recognition and the work the nearly 50-year-old group does in the local community.

“The Elizabeth Township Sportsmen Association has been providing recreational and educational opportunities for local residents since 1972 and their mission goes well beyond their onsite shooting ranges,” Brewster said. “I’m deeply grateful to be recognized by its members and their families.”

The 1000-member ETSA provides education and safety training programs for owners of firearms as well as community outreach and fundraising for a variety of causes.

“In a world of virtual and electronic entertainment, ETSA helps keep the community connected with its roots and the joys of nature,” Brewster said. “Preserving the natural environment is not only a recognition of where we’ve come from, but it’s also the only way to preserve a healthy future.”

The award comes on the heels of Brewster’s recognition by the century-old Allegheny County Sportsmen League which noted his commitment to its mission and also his “Legislator of the Year” award presented by the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists, Inc.

“As Democratic Chair of the Game and Fisheries Committee, I’m always looking for ways we can preserve and expand opportunities for Pennsylvanians to get away from their computers, get outdoors and relax,” Brewster said.

###