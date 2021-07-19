Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,804 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Recognized as ‘Sportsman of the Year’

‘Sportsman of the Year’

McKeesport, July 19, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster has been named “Sportsman of the Year” by the Elizabeth Township Sportsmen Association (ETSA), the group announced Saturday.

Brewster, who serves as Democratic Chair of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, said he was grateful for the recognition and the work the nearly 50-year-old group does in the local community.

“The Elizabeth Township Sportsmen Association has been providing recreational and educational opportunities for local residents since 1972 and their mission goes well beyond their onsite shooting ranges,” Brewster said. “I’m deeply grateful to be recognized by its members and their families.”

The 1000-member ETSA provides education and safety training programs for owners of firearms as well as community outreach and fundraising for a variety of causes.

“In a world of virtual and electronic entertainment, ETSA helps keep the community connected with its roots and the joys of nature,” Brewster said. “Preserving the natural environment is not only a recognition of where we’ve come from, but it’s also the only way to preserve a healthy future.”

The award comes on the heels of Brewster’s recognition by the century-old Allegheny County Sportsmen League which noted his commitment to its mission and also his “Legislator of the Year” award presented by the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists, Inc.

“As Democratic Chair of the Game and Fisheries Committee, I’m always looking for ways we can preserve and expand opportunities for Pennsylvanians to get away from their computers, get outdoors and relax,” Brewster said.

###

You just read:

Brewster Recognized as ‘Sportsman of the Year’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.