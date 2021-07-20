New Highly Anticipated Book Gives Inspiring Look at One of the Nation’s Most Successful Addiction Treatment Facilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Miracle on Market: Where Hope is Found and Change Happens, by the founder of The Healing Place, Jay P. Davidson.
Miracle on Market: Where Hope is Found and Change Happens offers an inside look at The Healing Place, one of America’s top facilities for treatment of addiction, and the inspiring journey of its founder, Jay Davidson.
“I’m writing this book to share my experiences and thoughts about the traditional residential, long-term, social model recovery program in hopes that this model, in its current form, will be sustained and maintained long after I am gone,” says Jay. “When there is a need to help another suffering alcoholic and or addict, the traditional model of The Healing Place will be there to answer that desperate cry for help.”
Jay P. Davidson, MSSW, ACSW, LCSW, LCADC, MAC, spent twenty years in the US Army before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, having had a successful career in the Infantry and Logistics. Post-retirement, Jay became a licensed real estate agent and worked two years as a property manager. He then served two years in Saudi Arabia as a civilian logistics consultant to the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force from 1988 to 1990. During his military career, Jay received the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, a Silver Star, a Bronze Star for Valor, a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, and four Army Commendation Medals.
In the spring of 1990, Jay entered the University of Louisville at the Kent School of Social Work and earned a master’s degree in Social Work. He has extensive experience in chemical dependency and related mental health issues, family advocacy programs, and domestic violence.
Jay served as executive director and chief clinical officer of The Healing Place from 1991 to 2004. During that time, he developed the organization from an emergency overnight shelter into a full continuum of social and medical outreach initiatives for homeless men and women. Those who choose to enter the program are given an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness, find recovery from chemical dependency, and return to their families and to the community as contributing members.
Jay served as president and chief executive officer of The Healing Place from 2004 to 2012. He has served as executive chairman since 2013 and continues to share the message of the nationally recognized and award-winning model addiction recovery program.
Jay lives in Louisville with his wife, Jackie, and has seven children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
