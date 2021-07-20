MES- Narrate Your Community’s Success

Glue Up, a leading SaaS company specializing in community-led growth for member-based organizations launched it’s new beta feature- MES

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glue Up, an all-in-one engagement management ecosystem continues its commitment to community-led growth with its beta launch of its newest feature- Membership Engagement Scorecards or MES for short. Glue Up realized the need for member-based organizations to understand the needs of their respective communities, what drives them and most importantly, what ‘glues’ them together in a time of need. MES was designed to bridge the communication gap between members, stakeholders and leaders of an organization allowing users to narrate their community’s success.

MES is an automated benchmarking framework to improve customer loyalty, retention, new member acquisition, measure ROI, and help boost revenue targets. It allows member-based organizations to assess their members’ engagement over time, set comparative benchmarks of active versus passive membership, analyze why some members are more engaged than others, modify their initiatives to improve customer retention and loyalty, target the right set of functions to boost member acquisition and much more. Organizations like Chambers of Commerce and/or Associations would use MES to create narratives for their members (companies) or their board meetings.

Regarding MES, CEO of Glue Up, Eric Schmidt, says “As we continue to move towards a community-led business approach, implementing new AI and smart intelligence tools is crucial in making the most difficult job of understanding member interaction with the organization a more beneficial one. Membership Engagement Scorecard seeks to point out trends and engagement metrics in order to boost the membership renewal cycle. We've been learning from our customers for years and so Glue Up is really happy to make their dream of smart software a reality."

The beta release of MES is just the first step in Glue Up’s development of more robust Business Intelligence capabilities. Enabling users to narrate the success of their organization and internal initiatives through a deeper understanding of their members is key to promoting community-led growth. MES therefore is an effort to further Glue Up’s mission to transform the way professional communities enable and enrich relationships.“

Glue Up is a leading global engagement management solution that services associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a user-friendly ecosystem of interconnected modules designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and grow professional communities. Glue Up’s innovative all-in-one solutions combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, Finance, Project Management, Networking and mobile apps into one. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world and is rapidly expanding.