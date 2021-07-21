Genesis Turf Selected as Artificial Turf Supplier / Installer for Unity Park Greenville SC
With a continued commitment to quality over the past 15 years, Genesis Turf has been selected as the Artificial Turf Supplier for Unity Park Greenville SC
Genesis Turf was selected based on a proven 15 year track record as an industry leader in artificial turf playground systems.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Turf, a Greenville SC based Artificial Turf Supplier, has announced its selection as the artificial turf provider and installer for the 2022 Unity Park, located in Greenville, South Carolina. Genesis Turf was selected based on a proven 15 year track record as an industry leader in artificial turf playground systems.
Genesis Turf, artificial turf playground systems set the industry standard for child safety and product innovation. Exceeding all ASTM fall height requirements, providing a soft-touch surface, and a substantial increase in water drainage will allow Genesis Turf to offer a playground system that exceeds all 50 state requirements. Genesis Turf artificial turf playground systems are made up of some of the most proven and durable fibers in the world. Exceeding 102 ounces in material, combined with Genesis Air-Drain technology, and incorporating Genesis Play-Safe padding with child safe antimicrobial infill will create the most advanced artificial turf playground system to date. This system will offer soft-touch blades for extreme comfort and max-flow drainage to keep the turf dry and ready for use right after the rain.
Plans for Unity Park’s playground zone have been announced by the city and will cover over 30,000 square feet. Playground areas will include custom slide mounds, rope climbing apparatuses, balance logs, boulder scrambles, and two lookout towers that will be modeled after fire towers along the Blue Ridge Parkway. A second playground the size of an Olympic swimming pool (about 13,200 square feet), is geared for toddlers and will include, swings, teeter-totters, auditory and sensory equipment, and a green salamander structure. The park will also feature the 9,400-square-foot Anne Watson Trotter Memorial Garden. The garden will have swings, several “natural” play structures, a climbing wall and a storytelling circle.
The artificial turf used in the playground areas will be 100% antimicrobial and recyclable. This will allow for a bacteria free system that is environmentally friendly. The new Genesis artificial turf playground system will revolutionize child safety and decrease costs by up to 20%. This will be a significant savings to Greenville City looking to offer children a fun and safe environment.
Unity Park is expected to be completed by summer 2022. The 60-acre, $60 million dollar park will also feature multiple bridges, event space and an extension of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Genesis Turf is located in Greenville, South Carolina and has always sought to offer the highest quality artificial turf on the market. Genesis has grown to become a global leader in high quality artificial turf solutions. Genesis Turf is a proud supplier to the US military, various US colleges, The Discovery Channel, The City of Miami, and The Make A Wish Foundation. Find them online at www.online-turf.com or by calling 855-887-3435.
