Information Session for White Creek Dredging Project to be Held on July 28

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual information session on Wednesday, July 28 to discuss the upcoming White Creek maintenance dredging project in Sussex County. The public meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. More information about the project and the link to join the meeting can be found at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

Since White Creek was last dredged in the early 2000s shoaling has increasingly impacted navigation in the waterway that connects Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal, and ultimately Little Assawoman Bay. The project is currently in the design phase and an alternatives analysis is also underway to identify suitable beneficial uses for dredged material generated by the project to restore and enhance coastal wetland areas close to the waterway.

Facilitated by the Shoreline and Waterway Management section within the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, the virtual meeting will provide information about its waterway management program, and an update on the progress of the White Creek project design and current project schedule. Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the public information session. Meeting attendees can also provide comments and ask questions about the proposed project during the meeting.

For more information, call the Division of Watershed Stewardship, 302-739-9921.

