“IKAR Holdings: The World’s First HUMICORN”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR Holdings, a London based Investment Group, introduced the HUMICORN in July 2021!

The Founders of IKAR identified and extracted the values needed to make the next generation of world-changing impact companies despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Pandemic. These values are embedded into 7 Pillars of IKAR’s HUMICORN Formula:

The HUMICORN is a start-up company with a certain minimum valuation that uses its business and wealth creation not as the endgame but as the fuel for the real mission of elevating our global society across all continents, geographies, ideologies, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

HUMICORNS must only build on a forged, tested, and mature entrepreneurial spirit and demonstrate the courage to break norms to undertake this global mission.

HUMICORNS have to engage, harness, and transfer the most impactful and influential global leaders, who represent the core facets of society and share a common passion and need to elevate the human condition, into their mission.

HUMICORNS require a matrix and structure that reflects the most important industries of both today and the future and lays a mechanism to create the tremendous wealth and prosperity required to become a world game-changer.

HUMICORNS must use the most sophisticated, proven, and tested financial, leadership, and business tools to drive success. They must use these tools creatively and in a novel way with the courage to not be restricted by their known limitations, biases, and preconceptions.

The HUMICORN must defend its mission and be disciplined in how it chooses its financial partners. This is crucial because its financial partners must share the desire to balance economic returns with social impact, and to embolden the mission−not disrupt it.

A HUMICORN’S enterprise wealth creation MUST align directly and responsibly with the purpose of global impact and ESG on the scale of changing the world at the same or greater level than the business.

After 2 years of innovation, creation, testing and optimization, IKAR has forged a matrix of over 20+ companies and its own Global Institute, which is the impact arm of the overall group. Within this same period, IKAR has harnessed global leaders from every sector of society in a matrix with a unified direction and unique execution.

With the additional launch in July 2021 of what may be one of the world’s largest Human Capital impact initiatives, the #1MillionFutureLeaders Initiative, the world’s first HUMICORN was born: IKAR Holdings!

“30 years of fighting professional battles in the toughest of enterprise revealed to me the need and inspired me to create the HUMICORN standard and build the World’s first HUMICORN,” stated Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder of IKAR Holdings.

“We have identified and built the key mechanisms needed for IKAR to grow to €100 Billion AUM by 2032. Now we are ready to go out, launch, and hit the next milestones,” said Howard Beasey, President and Founder of IKAR Holdings.

“We both are coming from the world of technology investments. When the founders asked us to join IKAR as partners, it was their vision that the future of the business world has to be focused on human capital first, which excited us,” stated Sina Afra, Chairman of IKAR Industries, LLP and Anton Piech, President of IKAR Industries, LLP.

“The world and in particular the global business industry is extremely complex and requires the highest standards of leadership. Based on our experience in managing the biggest army in the world, we were thrilled when the founders of IKAR charged us with taking leadership roles in their challenging and complex group structure,” stated 4 Star General (ret) Thomas Waldhauser, Chairman of IKAR Global, Ltd and 2 Star General (ret) Dr Keith Thurgood, CEO of IKAR Industries, LLP.

About IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings, Ltd is a London-based multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment house.

The Company’s Two Main Pillars, IKAR Industries, LLP and IKAR Global, Ltd, are focused on investment, M&A, joint ventures, and the creation of new entities and assets across their respective sector groups.

They also hold the services and consultancy practices within IKAR and IKAR’s inhouse business incubator.

IKAR is also the founder of its own business and impact think tank, the IKAR Global Institute, based in Vienna, and under the Chairmanship of former Austrian Vice Chancellor, Michael Spindelegger.

IKAR was created as a game-changer and disruptor based on the core realization that the next generation of “successful” businesses would need to shift their thinking, and balance wealth creation with the responsibility to elevate the world.

Our initiative was to solve this problem. Our answer is the HUMICORN.