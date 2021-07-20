India’s Biggest Virtual EDUCATION
India’s Biggest Virtual Education Fair by AECC Global Starting from 23th July to 7th August 2021NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to inform you that AECC Global is organizing Virtual Education Fair from 23th July to 7th August 2021. AECC Global has a presence across Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Kochi, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Surat, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam where student can also walk-in to understand more about the event. The event will have delegates from renowned Universities of Australia, United Kingdom, USA and Canada offering wide range of innovative and well-researched Bachelor’s, Master’s and double degree courses in various domains.
Event Highlights:
1. More than 200+ Universities are participating in the event
2. The students can meet the university representatives to get first-hand information about the institutions and the course/program they intent to study.
3. Various scholarships and bursaries are offered by the institutions on tuition fees. Eligible students can avail detailed information about the same and secure their scholarships on the same day.
4. Students applying to the universities on the same day can avail waivers on application and processing fees.
5. Students can carry their academic and professional (work experience) documents for On-Spot profile assessment.
About AECC Global
Founded in 2008 by industry veterans, AECC Global is an Education Consultancy making waves internationally. With a global footprint that currently spans across 12 countries and 35 cities, AECC Global takes pride in providing unbiased and ethical counselling to guide students based on their academic qualifications and caliber.
Headquartered in beautiful Melbourne, AECC Global has a strength of 300+ staff members speaking 21 different languages and have serviced students from over 40 different nationalities. We have partnered with 700+ top universities and institutions across the globe.
Our services include:
• Providing in-depth counselling to aspiring students and parents within a holistic framework by our highly trained and experienced consultants who have gained first-hand experience by visiting Australian Universities and their campuses
• Planning career pathway related to academic course selection of students
• University and Course Selection
• Guidance on Accommodation, Travel, Finance, Foreign Exchange and Visa
Register here for the VEF
Avadhesh Kumar Singh
AECC Global
+91 63951 74133
avadhesh.singh@aeccglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn