Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Professional Hardwood Floor Deep Cleaning Services in Phoenix, AZ

One of Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent Harris Poll, nearly nine out of 10 Americans (86 percent) feel more relaxed when they have a clean home or workplace. That’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now offering professional hardwood floor deep cleaning services in Phoenix.

“Part of your weekly routine might include cleaning your hardwood floors. They may look clean, but are they really?” questioned Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “While dry mopping and cleaning your floors help, the only way to truly clean your floor is to have your hardwood floors professionally cleaned.”

Blackhawk Floors in Phoenix specializes in hardwood flooring cleaning. The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest explained that over time, your hardwood floors accumulate oils, grime, dust, and grit that can’t be cleaned with regular cleaning. Most of this dirt and grime is caught in the natural textures and fine ripples of the wood, which can’t be touched by routine cleanings, no matter how thorough you are.

While it’s not necessarily distinctly visible to the naked eye, Elquest noted, it does make the clean, shiny, new appearance of your floors diminish, causing them to look waxy, dull, or even scuffed.

Blackhawk Floors’ offering of professional hardwood floor deep cleaning services could prove to have perfect timing. According to the Harris Poll, 86 percent of people agree that having clean floors and a home makes them feel better about spending more time at home.

“Getting a deep, professional hardwood floor cleaning can make all the difference in the appearance of your floors,” Elquest stressed before adding, “Our team will be detailed, thorough, and efficient in their cleaning, making sure to get into every crevice. We use state-of-the-art equipment and technology to give your floors the deepest clean possible without harming them. You’ll be stunned at how much better your floors will look after a deep wood floor cleaning.”

Elquest went on to point out that its cleaning is a simple one-day process to rid customers’ floor of the deep-down dirt that daily cleaning doesn’t remove.

“Proper maintenance and floor care is the final step in ensuring the long-lasting beauty of your wood floors,” Elquest said.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

