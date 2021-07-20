With LyondellBasell CirculenRenew polymers, CORINE DE FARME innovates with renewable-based bottles, produced in Europe.

Rotterdam, Netherlands, July 20, 2021 - Committed to improving the environmental footprint of its packaging, SARBEC Laboratories, with their Corine de Farme brand, announced the launch of their new renewable-based bottles, the result of its collaboration with LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a major player in the production of innovative polymers. The bottles have been available since the beginning of 2021.

LyondellBasell's advances in renewable-based polymers, marketed under the CirculenRenew brand, allow customers to create packaging that appeals to sustainability-oriented consumers, who represent about 26% of the global market. CirculenRenew polymers are produced with renewable feedstock from bio-based sources such as used cooking oil, using a mass balance approach. For SARBEC Laboratories, whose mission is "to enable everyone to care for and protect their bodies, while preserving the beauty of our planet," these types of renewable-based plastics from Europe make sense for their CORINE DE FARME brand. SARBEC Laboratories and LyondellBasell have designed a PE bottle linked to renewable materials with a Carbon footprint reduction up to 75% versus fossil-based PE plastics.

"Day after day, we try to consolidate our ecological commitment by developing products and packaging that are ever more respectful of the planet. This is why we have redesigned all the Corine de Farme brand packs," explains Eric Jacquemet, CEO of Laboratoires SARBEC. "Eco-design is part of the DNA of SARBEC Laboratories. As early as 2011, we developed our own molds to manufacture our bottles in recyclable PE or PET for our brand but also for our customers in our production workshop. This avoids the transportation of empty bottles and reduces our carbon footprint. Today, we are taking another step forward with these new bottles made of renewable-based material.

“The most innovative results come from working together with our customers to design effective solutions. We are pleased that SARBEC Laboratories has chosen one of our Circulen products to satisfy growing consumer demand for more sustainable cosmetic packaging,” says Richard Roudeix, SVP Olefins & Polyolefins for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. “Our CirculenRenew products are based on renewable materials such as used cooking oil and have a lower carbon footprint through the use of renewable-based content as compared to materials which are made from fossil-based sources. With Circulen, we are taking concrete action to advance the circular economy today, innovate for the future and reply to growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.”

CirculenRenew is one of three offers in the LyondellBasell Circulen product family of sustainable solutions. CirculenRecover and CirculenRevive complete the offer with mechanically recycled and molecularly recycled polymers respectively.

LyondellBasell aims to produce and market two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.

About Corine de Farme For 3 generations, Sarbec Cosmetics has been a 100% family-owned company that designs, manufactures and markets cosmetics, disinfectants and perfumes.

The mission of the Corine de Farme brand is to enable all women to take care of themselves and their families with trusted, quality products.

Our care products, of natural origin or certified organic, are intended for all skin types, even the most sensitive. We exclude controversial ingredients from our formulas and they are developed under pharmaceutical control and tested under dermatological control. Entirely manufactured in France in our production workshop, our products are developed and produced in the continuity of our family know-how.

CORINE DE FARME, A COMMITTED BRAND: 2021 100% OF PACKS+GREEN The objective in 2021 was to rework 100% of the packaging: Our wipes are made of 100% natural and biodegradable fibers.

We want to replace virgin plastic in all our bottles with recycled or biosourced plastic

"Corine de Farme is committed to ensuring that 100% of its products have an improved environmental impact. By the end of 2021, all our bottles* will be manufactured without any virgin plastic, using instead 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) or biosourced plastic. "explains Eric Jacquemet, CEO of SARBEC Laboratories.

About SARBEC Laboratories This achievement is part of the CSR approach of Sarbec Laboratories, which aims to be BCORP certified by 2025 in order to be "a better company for the world".

"Our mission, to enable everyone to take care of their bodies and protect them, is inseparable from the protection of our planet. "Eric Jacquemet, CEO of Sarbec Laboratories.

To find out more: see our commitments on corinedefarme.fr and our CSR file on sarbec.com

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Circulen is a trademark owned or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies