Smart Workplace Market Trends Include Virtual Representations Of Physical Environments

The Business Research Company’s Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of a new platform for developing a virtual representation of a physical environment is a key trend in the digital workplace market. In June 2020, Infogain, a USA-based company that is engaged in designing smart workplace solutions launched Azure Digital Twins, which is a platform for developing a virtual representation of a physical environment. Azure digital twins uses the Azure IoT hub to connect the sensors and other IoT devices that keep everything up to date with the physical world.

Major players in the global smart workplace industry are Carrier, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, General Electric, Philips Lumileds, Acuity Brands, LG Electronics, OSRAM, RavenWindow, Schneider, Research Frontiers, NICE Systems, SAGE Electrochromics, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Siemens AG, Kronos Incorporated, ATOSS Software AG, and Teem Technologies.

In September 2020, Securitas, an intelligent protective services company has announced the acquisition of STANLEY security electronic security businesses in five countries Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, Singapore, and India for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition aims to double Securitas security solutions and electronic security business and add significant electronic security expertise to deepen the capabilities in Switzerland and Portugal along with establishing the first electronic security presence in Singapore and India. STANLEY Security is a USA-based company that is engaged in providing a wide range of smart security systems and value-added services like video surveillance.

The global smart workplace market size is expected to grow from $29.39 billion in 2020 to $33.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.15%. The growth in the smart workplace market is mainly due to the emergence of smart cities and the increasing adoption of energy efficient solutions. The market is expected to reach $53.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.31%.

North America is the largest region in the smart workplace market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart offices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global smart workplace market report is segmented by product into smart lights, security systems, energy management systems, HVAC control systems, audio-video conferencing systems, by office type into retrofit buildings, new construction offices, and by solution into software, services, managed services.

Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart workplace market overview, forecast smart workplace market size and growth for the whole market, smart workplace market segments, and geographies, smart workplace market trends, smart workplace market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

