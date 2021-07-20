The Power Bank Industry Grows With The Rise In Urban Population And Their Demand For Smartphones

Power Bank Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Power Bank Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the huge rise in urban population, there has been an increase in demand for smartphones and tablets among people across the globe which is generating a higher requirement for power banks to charge these devices. According to a report published by Sify Technologies Limited, an India-based information and communications technology company in April 2021, the world is advancing towards the 5G network, and smartphone revenue is predicted to increase by more than 13% in the year 2021. Moreover, according to Statista, nearly 1.38 billion smartphones were sold worldwide in 2020 and the numbers are expected to reach to 1.5 billion in 2021. Therefore, increasing sales of smartphones are projected to propel the revenues for the power bank market over the forecast period.

The global power bank market is expected to grow from $11.52 billion in 2020 to $12.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.89%. The growth in the power bank market is mainly due to the rising demand and adoption of smartphone globally, increasing electronic device consumption, affordability of power banks, and high sales of power banks through e-commerce websites and various online portals. The portable power bank market size is expected to reach $17.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.12%.

Read More On The Global Power Bank Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-bank-global-market-report

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the power bank market in 2020. The regions covered in the power bank market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the mobile power bank market are Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Griffin Technology, Intex Technologies India Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, RAVPower, Sony Corporation, Xiamoi Corporation, AUKEY, Dll Inc., Duracell Inc., Easyacc, iWALK Global, Microsoft Corporation, myCharge, Omnicharge, Syska, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Uimi Technology Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., UNU Electronics Inc, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

The global power bank market is segmented by battery type into lithium ion, lithium polymer, by price range into low, medium, high, by application into smart phone, tablet, digital camera, laptop, others, and by distribution channel into online, offline.

Power Bank Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power bank global market overview, forecast power bank global market size and growth for the whole market, power bank global market segments, and geographies, power bank global market trends, power bank global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Power Bank Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5142&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

Wireless Earphones Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-earphones-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/