Lord Vodka, New High-End Spirits Brand Launched in Arizona

Founder Andy Pitts also plans expansion to other statesPHOENIX , USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Andy Pitts has launched Lord Vodka, his high-end, ultra-smooth spirit, in Arizona. This will be the first of many states where he plans to introduce the brand.
Pitts said the drink was made specifically for successful people who enjoy what he called the yacht life. “I want people drinking this product to feel special,” said Pitts. “They’ve worked hard in life and it should be reflected in the things they enjoy.”
A native of a small town in Iowa, Pitts, 25, began formulating his product shortly after moving to Arizona three years ago.
“Starting a company in the spirits industry has got to be one of the hardest things to do,” Pitts said. “Your competition has million-dollar marketing budgets and whole teams put together with the only goal of selling as much product as possible.”
“I decided I was going to create the best-looking bottle of all time first then match the best-tasting alcohol of all time with that bottle.”
Pitts spent two years iterating his amazing bottle, including tweaking its look, the label, and the cap-to-bottle ratio.
To formulate his spirit, Pitts first had to ensure there were no impurities in the water. Next up was the filtering process. He determined the best taste came from filtering the product through coconut shell charcoal.
“I created a brand that didn’t cut any corners when it came to style, marketability, and quality,” Pitts said. “From a yacht to a high-end club, from a pool party to a personal bar, this product can fit in anywhere.”
The small-batch product can currently be found in bars and restaurants in Arizona with plans to offer it in other states and in retail establishments on the drawing board.
The brand can be followed on Instagram at @lord.vodka.
