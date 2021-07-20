Author Cheryl Woodruff Brooks Releases Children's Book About Chicken Bone Beach
The delightful book introduces a new generation to a once segregated beach in New JerseyMECHANICSBURG, PA., USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cheryl Woodruff Brooks is excited to announce the release of her first children's book, “The Story of Chicken Bone Beach.” The book introduces a new generation to a once segregated beach in New Jersey that was a hub of activity from the 1920s to the 1960s.
“The Story of Chicken Bone Beach” is an adaptation of Brooks' first book, “Chicken Bone Beach: A Pictorial History of Atlantic City's Missouri Avenue Beach,” published in 2017 by Sunbury Press. The book was nominated for a 2017 Literary Award with the Schaumburg Center in New York City, used in classrooms at Purdue University and referenced in “The Oxford Handbook of American Folklore” and Folklore Studies.
Brooks compiled the history of Atlantic City's racially segregated beach during its heyday from the 1920s through the 1960s and the residents who lived on the Northside near the established Missouri Avenue Beach. Included are images, research and oral interviews of Atlantic City residents. Despite racial division in America, Chicken Bone Beach functioned as an African-American resort attracting celebrities, civic leaders and other races.
Brooks believes that awareness brings about an understanding of important history in America that fills in the gaps of current textbooks used in classrooms and home libraries. She writes delightfully about segregation and Jim Crow laws by focusing the reader's attention on how much the community of African-Americans enjoyed and loved their neighborhood despite laws that prohibited Blacks from access.
Brooks decided to channel her favorite childhood author, Dr. Seuss, by using rhyme and song to encourage children to read and sing along for the children's adaptation of the book. “The Story of Chicken Bone Beach” has illustrations by Ophelia Chambliss that will ignite the imagination.
"I wrote this book because I want future generations to know, share and celebrate the diversity of American history," Brooks said. "When I was a child, our social studies teachers told us that America was a melting pot, populated by all types of nationalities. I am here to add literature to the melting pot of truth." The book’s timing is auspicious, as educators are turning anew to the complex and challenging history of race relations in the United States. The country is at a moment when fresh voices are needed to share important stories that have not been adequately told in the past.
Brooks has been involved in speaking engagements discussing her literary work at museums, schools, universities and special events. Her second book, “Golden Beauty Boss: The Story of Madame Sara Spencer Washington & the Apex Empire,” was released three weeks after the pandemic began. The book is the first biography written about an African-American woman who became a self-made millionaire in the 1940s. Brooks was a contributing writer to “After the Pandemic” (Sunbury Press, 2020) and is also a professional singer and songwriter.
For more information, visit cherylwbrooksauthor.com or email her at Cheryl@cherylwbrooks.com for bookings and interviews.
