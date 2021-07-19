THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 20, 2021
Suspensions (13 bills)
- H.R. 1870 – Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1893 – Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1895 – Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Gimenez – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1877 – Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1871 – Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2795 – DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3138 – State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1833 – DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2980 – Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act, as amended (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3223 – CISA Cyber Exercise Act (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3264 – Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1850 – Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3263 – DHS Medical Countermeasures Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks – Homeland Security)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
**Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Tuesday.
Postponed Suspensions (11 votes)
- H.R. 2928 – Cyber Sense Act of 2021 (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1250 – Emergency Reporting Act (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1754 – MEDIA Diversity Act of 2021 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
- H.Res. 277 – Reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity (Rep. Demings – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3003 – Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2021 (Rep. Walberg – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 678 – PHONE Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1158 – Refugee Sanitation Facility Safety Act of 2021 (Rep. Meng – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 294 – Encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American families (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2118 – Securing America From Epidemics Act (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1079 – Desert Locust Control Act, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1036 – Bassam Barabandi Rewards for Justice Act (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)