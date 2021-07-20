CBD 4 MY WELLBEING Poised to Serve Millions With Launch of New Product Collection
CBD 4 MY WELLBEING announced its grand opening along with a new website offering a high-quality collection of CBD products that are grown right here in the USATEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by the strictest industry standards, this chic collection of products ranges from CBD oils, gummies, drops, topicals, soft gels, creams, coffees, sleep aids, and much more. Even four-legged family members have a growing CBD selection. Older dogs often have pain. Their joints get stiff, arthritis sets in, and things just don’t feel like they did when he or she was a pup.
Founder and President, Eric Shaw, and his team are passionate about helping others reduce their suffering and live better lives. They are tireless in their effort to introduce sophisticated products that address the immediate needs of individuals seeking the possibilities of alternative relaxation and pain relief.
Shaw’s vision started as a personal quest to care for his ailing mother. “This company is near and dear to my heart,” Shaw shared. “For years, my mother suffered from chronic pain in her hip. At times, even taking just a few steps around the house was almost unbearable. I really felt for her and wanted to do something to help. Beyond the common pain pills and injections recommended by doctors, I wanted her to have a natural, alternative solution to help manage her pain. CBD has helped my mother control her pain and she finally feels like she can take her life back.”
CBD 4 My Wellbeing is on a mission to debunk any remaining myths about CBD products. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical component of the Hemp plant that can work positively on the body's endocannabinoid system. CBD does not cause intoxication, euphoria, or the psychoactive effects associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). To bring greater awareness and education about CBD’s potential medicinal properties and healing effects, the company is intent on clarifying what CBD can and cannot do.
Proponents around the globe, like Shaw and his team, are convinced that CBD could possibly help treat a myriad of other ailments and give millions of people long-overdue comfort and relief. As Shaw likes to say, “Feeling is believing!”
All products offered in the new CBD 4 My Wellbeing collection are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, approved by the Department of Agriculture are GMP-certified. They are backed by a Certificate of Authenticity and are fully legal in all 50 States. With a holistic approach to wellness, CBD 4 My Wellbeing harnesses the natural properties of CBD to offer a broad array of safe and effective products geared towards the specific needs of each customer.
Https://cbd4mywellbeing.com
ERIC SHAW
CBD 4 MY WELLBEING
Eric@cbd4mywellbeing.com
