ATX Advances 1.8GHz Outside Plant Portfolio and DOCSIS 4.0-Compatibility Roadmap
Company cites market traction for 2GHz taps & passives and commitment to friction-free 1.8GHz amplifier upgrade path
ATX is far along the path of working through the challenges of providing a seamless transition from legacy amplifiers to equipment that supports extended spectrum, starting at 1.8GHz”SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, recently reached several milestones in the company’s strategic mission to be a leading supplier of outside plant innovation and solutions aimed at enabling cable operators to seamlessly and cost-efficiently evolve their HFC networks to maximize the capabilities of DOCSIS® 3.1 and, ultimately, the extended spectrum of DOCSIS® 4.0.
— Jay Lee, CTO of ATX Networks
“Continuous innovation has been a core tenet of ATX since the company’s founding,” said ATX CTO Jay Lee. “We’ve doubled down on that commitment by extending our expertise in RF technology to the outside plant, acquiring critical HFC technology, hiring experienced personnel and taking the lead in helping cable operators realize the full value of their long-term HFC investments. ATX is laser-focused on providing MSOs the most comprehensive and forward-looking portfolio of taps, passives and amplifiers in the cable industry.”
A major North American MSO recently began deployment of ATX’s GigaXtend™ XS Series 2GHz taps and passives as part of an outside plant upgrade strategy focused on a friction-free transition to DOCSIS 4.0 and the avoidance of regrettable spend. A nerve-fraying concern for all broadband service providers, regrettable spend is commonly defined as technology investments with short lifespans or the absorption of unnecessary operational costs.
Cable operators are discovering they can guard against unnecessary expenses in their outside plants by immediately adopting a maintenance model that calls for all passives requiring servicing to be replaced with 2GHz-capable devices. By replacing legacy taps and passives that are incapable of supporting frequencies of 1.8GHz — even with faceplate upgrades —operators can eliminate the cost and complexity of paying for additional maintenance events when they are ready to move to DOCSIS 4.0.
In an upcoming webinar, ATX will share the results of an outside plant maintenance mode modeling study. The webcast, scheduled for July 22 and presented in conjunction with SCTE, will highlight the benefits cable operators planning to move to the 1.8GHz version of DOCSIS 4.0 can realize from replacing their outdated passives with 2GHz equipment during routine maintenance events.
ATX is also making significant progress in the development of its GigaXtend GMC 1.8GHz amplifier portfolio. The company is scheduled to formally introduce its future portfolio plans and roadmap for the new family of 1.8GHz Line Extenders, System Amps and Booster Amps, compatible with the Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) version of DOCSIS 4.0, in the fall.
“ATX is far along the path of working through the challenges of providing a seamless transition from legacy amplifiers to equipment that supports extended spectrum, starting at 1.8GHz,” added Lee. “But this is no trivial task and ATX is well aware that cable operators need solutions that have been thoroughly vetted before they can be deployed in their next-gen networks.”
Since completing a technology licensing agreement with Cisco in 2020, ATX has become the only authorized manufacturer of market-proven, GainMaker®-compatible amplifiers supporting frequencies of 1.2GHz. Market momentum, along with exclusive access to GainMaker technical data and additional intellectual property, has provided ATX with a significant head start in the development of next-generation amplifiers designed to provide cable operators with a cost-effective and non-disruptive transition to 1.8GHz.
For more information about ATX's next-gen outside plant portfolio, please visit www.atx.com.
About ATX Networks
ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.
