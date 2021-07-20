PeerLogix Activates JTG Ventures in M&A Exploration
OTT Data-as-a-Service Leader Prioritizing Corporate-Level Consolidation Conversations With Assistance from Digital Media ConsultancySTATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeerLogix (OTCQB: LOGX) , a recognized leader in the OTT data-as-a-service space, has engaged digital media consultancy, JTG Ventures to help the company identify potential synergistic M&A opportunities. JTG founder and managing director, Jonathan Slavin, has been an advisor to PeerLogix since 2018 and will lead the efforts on behalf of the consultancy.
PeerLogix’s unique methodology for the collection and cataloging of streamed content data has been granted a patent by the US government. Simply put, the company’s tech platform sits directly ‘in the stream,’ posing as a content distribution node for the vast majority of the peer-to-peer and long-tail OTT networks, constantly observing and recording content queries and responses. This position provides a completely unique, real-time and first-hand understanding of consumption behaviors in a way unparalleled by any competitors, assuring the highest levels of quality, precision and accuracy for those end users relying on PeerLogix's data to drive revenue for their brands, success for their clients or efficiency to their content acquisition strategies.
PeerLogix Chairman, Kevin Richardson II explains the company’s motivation, “With some pretty high-profile IPO’s and many more strategic consolidations being announced in the past 9 months, especially within the OTT/CTV space, we are excited to conduct a process designed to make ourselves aware of potential opportunities. We have a good vision for both what synergies we might add to our offering and where we believe our offering might add significant value to other larger players and we are enthusiastic to explore all potentialities.”
PeerLogix CEO, William Gorfein adds, “In the past, we have worked with Jon and the JTG team in identifying and structuring strategic partnerships and we know they bring to the table a tremendous breadth of key relationships across the industry. Rather than engaging this process with preconceived notions, we plan to maintain a very open and creative mindset as we explore all options."
“PeerLogix has intentionally maintained a streamlined organizational model, preferring to operate simply as an incredibly unique data source rather than focusing on building teams of client-facing sales and operational resources. The model has worked well to allow the company maximum flexibility in productizing our raw global OTT data, but we feel the time is now for the company to either grow in scope or to become part of a larger organization.”
On JTG's role in the process, Jon Slavin explains, “This is an exciting time in the digital media industry, and especially for the OTT/streaming space. We have always been bullish on PeerLogix's underlying capabilities to deliver highly correlated and actionable streaming viewership data and, with the company’s underlying patents standing as 'prior art' to its closest competitors and its unique position as a publicly traded entity, we believe there are many ways for M&A discussions to evolve. We certainly look forward to bringing some creative opportunities to the table.”
ABOUT PEERLOGIX
PeerLogix (OTCQB: LOGX) is the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space. The company tracks viewership data of more than 50,000 premium TV shows and movies across more than 180 million households as streamed from virtually every open-source OTT network, globally. This data can be leveraged to create actionable insights for advertisers, content creators, OTT platforms and strategic investors. For more information visit www.PeerLogix.com
About JTG Ventures
JTG is a new kind of digital media consultancy, focused on identifying, facilitating and supporting revenue streams in truly immersive and 'hands-on' ways. JTG's team of industry veterans seamlessly becomes part of a client's team, implementing scalable strategies, supported by years of 'in the trenches' experience, vast networks of cross-platform relationships and a reputation for delivering real value to all parties. For more information visit www.jtgventures.com.
