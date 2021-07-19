Vermont ‘Maple 100’ Celebration Looking to Add Your Maple Business, Attraction or Event

July 19, 2021 | Montpelier, VT – This fall, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) are partnering to celebrate the maple industry with a list of special events, specialty products and exciting activities all across the state. First introduced in a limited fashion in 2020, the Vermont Maple 100 is designed to promote the many ways to use and enjoy Vermont maple syrup and specialty products by connecting consumers, tourists, travelers and maple enthusiasts to the landscape of Vermont maple. This industry spans far beyond the iconic sugar house in the woods, to include many businesses across Vermont, value added products, artisans and of course, Vermont maple syrup.

Are you a business that would like to join this effort to highlight Vermont maple this September or October? Join the list of maple activities, adventures, and maple-inspired products being highlighted across the state by signing up. Maple related events could include tastings, food and beverage pairings, featured menu items at restaurants, lodging packages, hiking or biking trails, sugarhouse tours, ice cream, or any other maple-focused activity or event. The deadline to be a featured event for the Maple 100 is Friday, August 6th.

Find out more about the Maple 100 here: https://vermontvacation.com/maple100

For questions about the Maple 100 and what it could mean for your business, reach out to:

Julia Scheier (she/her)| Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-522-7042 | Julia.Scheier@vermont.gov

Sara DeFilippi | Agency of Commerce & Community Development

Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

802-272-2633 | Sara.DeFilippi@Vermont.Gov