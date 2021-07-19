Egypt: An Ideal Destination for Vacation
Although our country is full of places to spend the holidays that the foreigner envies us, we can also go for a tour outside our borders to enjoy cultures.LUXOR, LUXOR, EGYPT, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although our country is full of places to spend the holidays that the foreigner envies us, we can also go for a tour outside our borders to enjoy cultures or landscapes different from those we have in Tunisia.
Egypt is a destination that is really worth a visit, especially at this time of the year, between May and June, it is not yet too hot, and you can really appreciate the scenery and go back in time to the very beginning of our civilization.
We have listed the sights that you must not miss if you go for an Egypt vacation. You might not be able to do it all in one stay, but it gives you an idea of all that there is to do in this amazing country.
The pyramids of Giza and the sphinx
These imposing monuments built more than 5000 years ago are not far from Cairo. In front of the ancient tombs of the pharaohs the sphinx stands guard. Note that by the end of 2018 the Grand Egyptian Museum will open its doors at the foot of the pyramids of Giza.
The Red Sea
For lovers of scuba diving, the Red Sea is one of the best spots where to practice it. Its clear waters, its exceptional seabed teeming with fish corals are a real treat for the neophyte as well as for the experienced diver.
Nile cruise
It is one of the best ways to discover Egypt. Most Nile cruises leave from Luxor to Aswan, as this part of the country is where most of the landmarks are found. You can opt for a cruise of 4 to 8 days, or, for a more romantic side, opt for a trip in a felucca, these ancestral sailing boats.
The Valley of the Kings and Luxor
In archaeological terms, the site is the richest in the world: it is here that the pharaohs were buried, hoping to be able to meet the Gods in the afterlife. Among the monuments not to be missed are the mortuary temple of Hatshepsut, the Ramesseum, the Colossi of Memnon, the temple of Amun and the incredible temple of Karnak located on the east bank of the Nile. The ideal is to have several days ahead either to take the time to visit and to start early in the morning to avoid heatstroke. You can also enjoy the breathtaking landscape by taking a hot air balloon ride. For photo enthusiasts, the setting is ideal.
The oasis of Siouah
Not far from the Libyan border, the Siouah oasis is one of the most charming places in Egypt. Due to its isolation in the middle of the desert, it has remained very authentic in a landscape of lush orchards.
The Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Finally, we could not end this list without saying a word about one of the largest museums entirely devoted to ancient Egypt. More than 160,000 objects are kept there, including Tutankhamun's famous treasure which can be admired on the 1st floor.
A trip to Egypt is a unique experience that one cannot forget as one is touched not only by the cultural richness of the country but also by the beauty of the landscapes.
