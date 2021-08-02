ArtTour International Magazine releases ATIM's Collector's Choice Awardees

Viviana Puello, Founder - ATIM's Collectors Choice Awards Awarded Artists Awarded Artists 5 Awarded Artists

ArtTour International built a global platform to give artists recognition and the tools they need to succeed in one of the most demanding industries.

We focus on giving voice to the artists and empowering them. The best way for artists to market their works is to connect with their audience and share their message.” — Viviana Puello - CEO, ArtTour International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the art community has grown, more and more artists are banding together to recognize and acknowledge those who spend their lives creating beautiful creations that instill deeper meanings within us all. ArtTour International Magazine (ATIM) built a global platform to give artists a voice, recognition, and the tools they need to succeed in one of the most demanding industries in the world. They created ATIM Collector's Choice Award to celebrate the brilliance of earth's most exceptional artists, making the space to recognize the talent, dedication, and spirit that goes into the work and award those artists on a stage reaches tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

A team of high-profile academy judges carefully considers artists receiving the ATIM Collector's Choice award to determine who takes the ultimate prize home. ATIM has made it their mission to acknowledge and award excellence in the art industry for several years, and they have never shown any signs of stopping. Founder of ArtTour International, Viviana Puello, hosted the award ceremony honoring forty-nine of the best artists operating in the art world today for their contribution to the community and their impact on their respective circles. Many high-profile personalities in the creative scene were in attendance, including Zenaida Mendez, the Director of Manhattan Neighborhood Networks (MNN) El Barrio Firehouse.

ATIM has remained active throughout the pandemic and has kept its commitment to excellence for its brand and artists. ArtTour International Magazine is a global multimedia platform that has millions of subscribers from over 180 countries. The last edition of the ATIM Collector's Choice Award was virtually streamed from the MNN Studios in New York City to audiences via a live broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and several other platforms.

ATIM is more than a media company or an award organizer because it is the only art magazine supporting art activists addressing social and environmental issues outside of art and awards.

And here they are, the ATIM's Collector's Choice Award Winning Artists 2021

Abhishek Tuiwala

Anne D. Grandin

Armen Sarvazyan

Barbara Tyler Ahlfield

Carla Kleekamp

Cher Anderson

David Fleshman

Dr Raman K Attri

Evelyn Adams

Francesco Ruspoli

Henrik Saar

Howard Harris

Jackson Lee

Jason Bryant

Jim Fitzpatrick

Jani Jan J.

Janice Alamanou

Jean Jacques Porret

Jeong-Ah Zhang

Jianhui Ren

Jing Zhao

Johanna Wray

John Nieman

Kari Veastad

Kay Griffith

Kimberly Berg

Laurence Lher

Lawrence R Armstrong

Lize Krüger

Luiz Guilherme Todeschi

Maribel Matthews

Marty Jones

Mary Morgan

Monika Bendner

Patricia Spoon

Paul Hartel

Paul Smith

Philip Noyed

Pia Buxbom

Ric Conn

Sherry Farsad

Shifra Levyathan

Skye Elizabeth James

Suzie Seerey-Lester

Tom Ashbourne

Varda Breger Breger

Wendy Yeo

Wendy Cohen

Yolanta Desjardins

ATIM Collector's Choice Awards