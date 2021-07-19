$38M Indoor Track and Field Sports Events Center Coming to Alachua County
The public-private partnership was fully approved last week and slated to open in January 2023GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Companies and the RADDSports team are thrilled to announce the final approval of the Alachua County Sports and Event Center with Viking Companies and Alachua County to be constructed at Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe.
The brand-new, 150,000+-square-foot indoor sports facility is centrally located off the Archer Road exit of I-75 in Alachua County and will offer an indoor track, up to 13 regulation size indoor basketball courts, 21 indoor volleyball courts, baseball batting cages, spring floor for cheer and gymnastics, a training & fitness room, concession stands, and more. Sitting in the heart of Celebration Pointe, the center is surrounded by restaurants, hotels, entertainment and shopping, all within walking distance. The Alachua County Sports and Events Center is easily accessible for athletes traveling from various locations. RADDSports is honored to be operating and managing the indoor, all-weather facility where athletes can practice and play year-round.
Track and field, cheerleading, gymnastics, basketball and volleyball tournaments will be offered year-round. Yo Murphy Performance will offer fitness, strength and conditioning to pro athletes as well as hopefuls preparing for combines and camps. The local sports and fitness programs will be scheduled Monday-Thursday with events on the weekends.
The $30-million contribution to the Public-Private Partnership by Alachua County also is supported by a $2.23-million State grant for the indoor track equipment. The total project budget is just over $38 million. Alachua County and their advisors estimate that the facility could generate at least $1 billion in economic output, including $392 million in wages and nearly $24 million in county sales tax and related tourism and development taxes.
The development team is headed up by Viking Companies with RADDSports and the architect of record is Paul Stresing & Associates, Inc. Scherer Construction has been tapped for the construction management. The groundbreaking is scheduled for September of 2021 with a targeted completion date to host events by January 2023.
The Alachua County Sports and Events Center is located within Celebration Pointe at 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608.
RADDSports is a sports development-management company with over 40 years of experience in the amateur sports industry and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company leadership has 42 years of experience in program and event development, facility development, as well as public-private partnerships in the state of Florida. Community experience runs deep with decades of leadership with organizations such as Visit Pasco, Gainesville Sports Commission, Florida Sports Foundation and other municipal roles with parks and recreation and sports tourism.
