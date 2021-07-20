Logos Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Growth as Technology Company
Privately owned firm now top provider of advanced, WAMI airborne sensor systems
Our WAMI systems have been responsible for protecting lives both on and off the battlefield”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logos Technologies LLC, a leader in wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) systems, is celebrating 25 years of supporting military, intelligence community, and government customers.
— Dr. John Marion
Founded in 1996 by Greg Poe, who previously worked for 10 years as a remote sensing expert at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Logos Technologies has grown from a two-person tech consultancy into an industry-recognized provider of advanced WAMI sensors and specialized services.
“Greg Poe founded our company with a vision of supplying innovative solutions to the U.S. government,” said John Marion, president of Logos Technologies. “And Logos has lived up that goal.”
Today, Logos has more than 100 employees and offices in Fairfax, Va., and in Raleigh, N.C., and has supported a number of key government exercises and programs.
The company provided operational support for the much-celebrated Constant Hawk, the world’s very first deployed WAMI system, developed by Marion when he worked at Lawrence Livermore, prior to joining Logos.
Logos Technologies also developed a follow-on to Constant Hawk: Kestrel, an aerostat-mounted WAMI system successfully deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan to support U.S. and coalition forces. And it sent another, lighter weight WAMI system to Rio de Janeiro to help safeguard the 2016 Summer Olympics.
“Our WAMI systems have been responsible for protecting lives both on and off the battlefield,” said Marion. They have also garnered industry awards from Aviation Week, C4ISR Journal (now C4ISRNet), Military & Aerospace Electronics, and Government Security News. In 2018, for example, the company’s ultra-light RedKite WAMI system won a 2018 Aviation Week Laureate for Best New Defense Product.
Not content with past successes, though, Logos has been building on its current set of WAMI offerings, including a Kestrel Block II sensor, an infrared version of RedKite called BlackKite, and a Multi-Modal Sensor Pod to house WAMI and other sensor modalities.
“We are always developing new technologies in pursuit of new opportunities,” Marion said. “Of late, we’ve been putting special emphasis on miniaturization, platform flexibility, and multi-sensor systems.”
Susan Kerin
Logos Technologies Inc.
+12024924457 ext.
email us here