Semiconductor Shortage Drives X-ray System Sales
Surge in counterfeits corrupts chip supply chainSAN MARCOS, CA, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Electron, the leading supplier of X-ray inspection systems, has seen sales of machines specifically designed for electronic component validation double in the past twelve months. Component distributors and electronics manufacturers use these systems to inspect inventory and screen for counterfeit components. It is believed that the increase in demand for these specialized component inspection systems is a byproduct of the semiconductor shortage.
“Peak demand, and the semiconductor shortage have converged in a way that maximizes opportunities for counterfeiters,” said Dr. Bill Cardoso, Founder and CEO of Creative Electron. “Our customers who distribute components in the secondary market are seeing unprecedented demand and rely on the equipment we provide to ensure that no counterfeit parts corrupt their inventories, and most importantly, never get passed on to their clients.”
Due to its nondestructive nature, X-ray inspection is the most efficient method of performing 100% inspection of components, critical for high reliability electronics. Aerospace and automobile manufacturers, who traditionally purchase direct from manufacturers or authorized distributors, now find themselves having to extend beyond their approved vendors to seek out hard to find parts in the secondary market. These important new customers enforce the strictest demands on independent distributors in ensuring the authenticity of components they purchase.
Creative Electron has a long history of providing equipment and helping to develop best practices to combat counterfeit electronic components. Dr. Cardoso has work closely with organizations such as Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (IDEA) and Electronic Resellers Association International (ERAI) to both understand the needs of their members and help establish inspection protocols. His continuing commitment includes presenting at this year’s Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials, August 3-5, 2021. “Counterfeiters are always a moving target,” said Dr Cardoso, “We are always trying to stay a step ahead. The current environment, with the persistence of the semiconductor shortage, has the potential to cause a tsunami of counterfeit components flooding the market, so we’ve all got our work cut out for us in the coming months.”
About Creative Electron: Founded in 2008, Creative Electron offers first in class, affordable X-ray inspection solutions, designed and manufactured in the USA. Our worldwide customer base includes business in all stages of development, from garage startups to the Fortune 500. We manufacture high performance, off the shelf and custom X-ray inspection systems used across industry for quality assurance, material conformity, and counterfeit detection in a wide range of applications.
