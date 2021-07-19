Congratulations to new associate judge

DES MOINES -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller made the following statement:

"Congratulations to Assistant Attorney General Jesse T. Ramirez, who has been chosen as an associate judge by the district judges in Judicial Election Subdistrict 5C. Jesse has done an outstanding job representing his clients, including the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and the Board of Educational Examiners. He has handled difficult cases and hearings for the state, and his sound judgment, prosecutorial experience, and litigation skills will make him an excellent jurist."