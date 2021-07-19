Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa Offers a Complimentary Trial of Its Masters Swim Program

A fitness industry leader that's known for having the best fitness equipment in the McKinney area is offering complimentary access to one of its top programs.

"We are offering local adults the opportunity to try Masters Swimming for free as part of U.S. Masters Swimming's Try Masters Swimming initiative from July 1-31," said Krista Medlock, Director of Marketing for Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa.

Medlock explained that anyone can try a free Masters Swim workout at Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa during the month of July. The Masters Swim Program delivers a full-body workout with its swimmers in mind. Whether the person is aiming to build strength, prepare for a triathlon, or improve their technique, the program promises to push the individual toward their goals.

As to why Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is offering a complimentary trial of its Masters Swim Program, Medlock revealed that it is because it's between the two biggest swimming events of the year: the U.S. Olympic Team swimming trials and the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's the big moment every four years, usually when nearly everyone has an interest in the sport we love," Medlock said. "So whether the Olympics have got you pumped to get into the pool, or you simply love swimming, or you are a college swimming athlete on summer break, Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is offering any person 18 or older to come try a free-swimming workout."

Medlock reiterated that this is an excellent opportunity to join the swimming community and make new friends while enjoying an amazing workout.

"Bring your friends, coworkers, family—anyone is welcome and invited," Medlock stressed before adding, "USMS is a nonprofit national governing body that promotes the health, fitness, and social benefits of swimming to all adults, regardless of their ability level or age. This is the fifth year of Try Masters Swimming, a nationwide initiative that regularly leads to thousands of adults across the country jumping into the water."

